A financial notice to improve issued to Herts & Essex Multi Academy Trust by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial notice to improve: Herts & Essex Multi Academy Trust

PDF, 185KB, 13 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Herts & Essex Multi Academy Trust.

Academy announces nine new Policy Fellows
Resources
The Royal Academy of Engineering welcomes its third cohort of Policy
Local authorities: 16 to 19 provision and maintained institutions with sixth form funds return 2019 to 2020
Resources
Guide for local authorities how to complete and submit their grant ret
Apply to become a teaching school hub
Resources
Teaching school hubs will be school-led centres of excellence for teac

Published 18 September 2020