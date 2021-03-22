Data for inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2020 including data for inspections conducted between 1 September 2019 and 31 August 2020.
Main findings: further education and skills inspections and outcomes, as at 31 August 2020
Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2020: data, charts and tables
Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2020: inspection data September 2019 to August 2020
Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2020: inspection data as at 31 August 2020
Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2020: new apprenticeship provider monitoring visits February 2018 to August 2020
Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2020: all other new provider monitoring visits March 2019 to August 2020
Methodology and quality report: further education and skills inspections and outcomes
Pre-release access list: further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2020
These inspections of further education and skills in England statistics are made up of:
- main findings
- tables, charts and individual provider-level data
- quality and methodology report
- pre-release access list
Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.
As part of our consultation on changes to the publication of statistics we have published experimental measures on the quality of provision.
Last updated 22 March 2021 + show all updates
We have now published our response to the recent consultation "Changes to the publication of statistics on further education and skills inspections and outcomes". We have made some changes to the provider types and groups proposed. The provider type 'specialist designated institution' is now reported as 'institute for adult learning' and included in provider group 'adult communication education providers' together with the provider type 'local authority provider'. We have updated the data, tables and charts with the changes to provider types and groups. The inspection outcomes for two prisons were omitted from the data and have now been included. We have updated the main findings and accompanying data, tables and changes with these changes.
First published.