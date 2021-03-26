Guidance on entry testing for admission to state-funded selective schools during the coronavirus outbreak.

Documents

Assessment processes for selective school admissions

Ref: DfE-00119-2020PDF, 288KB, 19 pages

Details

This guidance is for:

  • grammar schools
  • partially selective ‘bilateral’ schools
  • schools which band applicants by ability to achieve a comprehensive intake
  • schools which select up to 10% of their cohort by aptitude in a prescribed subject
Published 24 July 2020
Last updated 26 March 2021 + show all updates

  1. Guidance updated.

  2. Updated document to include changes on selection testing in schools, the protective measures to be adopted in schools or test centres, face coverings and testing clinically extremely vulnerable pupils in their home environment.

  3. Updated guidance (paragraph 22) on clinically extremely vulnerable children in tier 4.

  4. Updated document with minor changes. These include informing local authorities that late and in-year testing can continue to go ahead, that travel to the test is considered essential travel and that protective measures should continue to be taken during tests.

  5. First published.

