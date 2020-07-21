A summary of responses to questions asked in the winter 2019 school snapshot survey.

School snapshot survey - curriculum: winter 2019

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-110-9, DFE-RR985PDF, 356KB, 21 pages

School snapshot survey - workforce: winter 2019

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-110-9PDF, 492KB, 53 pages

School snapshot survey - support for pupils: winter 2019

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-110-9, DFE-RR987PDF, 505KB, 56 pages

Technical report for school snapshot survey: winter 2019

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-110-9, DFE-RR987aPDF, 295KB, 18 pages

School snapshot survey: winter 2019 tables

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-110-9, DFE-RR986MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.37MB

The school snapshot survey is a twice-yearly survey which gathers views from senior leaders and classroom teachers in state-funded primary and secondary schools.

The survey covers a wide range of topics relating to the department’s aims, priorities and policies. Topics covered in the winter 2019 reports include:

  • national support programmes
  • practical science resources
  • GCSE reform
  • maths
  • career progression
  • retention in role
  • workload reduction
  • working culture in schools
  • flexible working
  • personal wellbeing
  • job satisfaction
  • teaching assistants
  • educational technology
  • mobile phones
  • Educate Against Hate
  • period products
  • knife crime
  • careers
  • mental health and wellbeing
  • special educational needs and disability (SEND)
  • exclusions
Published 21 July 2020