Guidance from the government on how the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education should carry out its functions for the 2020 to 2021 financial year.

Documents

Strategic guidance to the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education 2020 to 2021 (print version)

PDF, 661KB, 11 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Strategic guidance to the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education 2019 to 2020

Ref: DFE-00067-2019PDF, 462KB, 28 pages

Details

The 2020 to 2021 document explains the purpose of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education. It provides directions for the institute to consider when carrying out its duties to ensure quality apprenticeships and technical education reform.

The 2019 to 2020 guidance is available for reference.

Apprenticeship standards developed by employers are also available.

Published 27 March 2019
Last updated 21 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added the 2020 to 2021 guidance.

  2. First published.

    Advertisement

    Financial transparency of LA maintained schools and academy trusts
    Resources
    This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeFinancial tran
    Hours spent building skills and employability
    Resources
    Research to measure the time that young people spend on activities in
    School snapshot survey: winter 2019
    Resources
    A summary of responses to questions asked in the winter 2019 school sn