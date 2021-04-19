The early years foundation stage (EYFS) framework sets the standards for learning, development and care for children from birth to 5.

Documents

Early adopter schools: framework for the early years foundation stage

Ref: DfE-00105-2020PDF, 479KB, 43 pages

EYFS reforms early adopter list: 31 March 2021

ODS, 86.9KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 122KB

Details

The framework is for schools participating in the EYFS reforms early adopter year from September 2020 to August 2021. All other schools and childcare providers should follow the early years foundation stage statutory framework (EYFS).

Those who are not early adopters may find some elements of this guidance useful, but they will still need to follow the existing EYFS framework until statutory roll out of the reforms in September 2021.

Development Matters - non-statutory curriculum guidance for the early years foundation stage can be used by schools participating in the EYFS reforms early adopter year to support changing their curriculum and practice.

Sign up to the EYFS reforms early adopter programme is closed - the list of EYFS reforms early adopter schools (as at 4 November 2020) is provided for information only and should be used by local authorities and schools to check that they are registered for the programme.

Published 1 July 2020
Last updated 19 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added EYFS reforms early adopter list: 31 March 2021.

  2. Updated the EYFS reforms early adopter list.

  3. Added 'EYFS reforms early adopter list 4 November 2020'.

  4. Added 'New Development Matters: non statutory curriculum guidance for the early years foundation stage'.

  5. First published.

