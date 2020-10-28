CSC whistleblowing policy and procedure

The CSC encourages individuals to raise concerns without fear that their own position within the CSC may be jeopardised.

Individuals engaged by the CSC may on occasion have concerns that there is something within the CSC which is not right, for example, in relation to financial practice, compliance with legislation or variation from standards of good governance and ethical practice.

The CSC encourages individuals to raise such concerns without fear that their own position within the CSC may be jeopardised.

