The CSC is committed proactively to safeguard and promote the welfare of our beneficiaries, and to protect its staff, Commissioners, beneficiaries and all those with whom the CSC comes into contact.

Documents

CSC safeguarding policy

PDF, 97.5KB, 2 pages

Details

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commissions’s Secretariat is provided by the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and overseas services provided by the British Council. The CSC delivers most of its services and programmes through partners, including nominating agencies and UK universities, all of whom sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the CSC. The CSC’s selection of partners, as reflected in the MOU, recognises the need for high standards of governance, including safeguarding. Safeguarding issues vary between the CSC’s services, programmes and partners – further information is available specific to each.

Published 24 January 2019
Last updated 28 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated version added

  2. updated version of safeguarding policy added.

  3. First published.

    ESFA Update: 28 October 2020
    Resources
    Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
    Adult education budget devolution operational guidance 2019 to 2020
    Resources
    This guide provides an overview of the adult education budget (AEB) de
    Background to adult education budget devolution
    Resources
    This guide contains information for providers with a current Education