CSC in the UK: anti-fraud policy and procedure.

Documents

CSC anti-fraud policy and procedure

PDF, 140KB, 5 pages

Details

The CSCUK’s definition of fraud, the policy, and how to report fraud to the commission.

Published 11 August 2015
Last updated 28 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated version added

  2. updated version of anti-fraud, bribery policy and procedure added.

  3. Update version added 7 December 2017

  4. Updated version of anti-fraud policy and procedure added (June 2017)

  5. Updated 2016 version

  6. First published.

