This document sets out guidance for apprentices, employers, training providers and assessment organisations in response to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Guidance for apprentices, employers, training providers, end-point assessment organisations (EPAOs) and external quality assurance providers about changes to apprenticeships due to coronavirus (COVID-19)

New national restrictions came into force on Thursday 5 November. Read how the new national restrictions affect this guidance.

This document sets out guidance for apprentices, employers, training providers and assessment organisations in response to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19).

It outlines the changes that the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) is making to the apprenticeship programme during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Our information should be read alongside:

Published 23 March 2020
Last updated 12 November 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated with information about the extension of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, the national restrictions guidance, the package of support available for those who have been made redundant on or after 15 October, and functional skills.

  2. Added a link to the new national restrictions from 5 November guidance.

  3. Amended information on 'Local outbreaks'.

  4. Updated information on routine funding audits. Added resources about redundancy for employers and apprentices and information on the use of face coverings.

  5. Updated guidance to include the temporary flexibility to allow apprenticeship certificates to be sent to an alternative address and the end point assessment (EPA) flexibilities that are extended until the end of the year.

  6. Updated to confirm that from 13 July providers can welcome back 19+ apprentices into educational settings, that the flexibility to suspend level 2 functional skills for level 2 apprentices has been extended, and more information on support for redundant apprentices.

  7. Updated with information on which apprentices should be prioritised in the offer of face-to-face training from 15 June, and details of the flexibility that enables apprentices to take end-point assessment ahead of receiving their calculated functional skills qualification results.

  8. Updated with information on training and assessing apprentices in line with the government’s new safer working guidelines, calculating wages for furloughed apprentices, off-the-job training, and redundant apprentices.

  9. Updated information on furloughed apprentices, end-point assessment, functional skills apprentices and qualification certification.

  10. Updated with new information on continuing training and end point assessment for furloughed apprentices, and pausing new funding audits.

  11. First published.

