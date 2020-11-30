Guidance documents to help with the design and construction of school building projects.

Documents

School-specific brief template (mainstream schools)

MS Word Document, 114KB

School-specific brief template (special schools and alternative provision)

MS Word Document, 115KB

MMC1 school-specific brief template (mainstream schools): Off-site schools framework

MS Word Document, 122KB

MMC1 school-specific brief template (special schools and alternative provision): Off-site schools framework

MS Word Document, 126KB

Annex SS1: Schedule of Accommodation (SoA) and Area Data Sheet (ADS) template for any school

XLSM, 3.88MB

Annex SS2: Refurbishment scope of works template

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 102KB

Annex SS3: Legacy equipment schedule (primary)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 60.9KB

Annex SS3: Legacy equipment schedule (secondary)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 52.7KB

Annex SS4: Legacy furniture schedule (primary)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 125KB

Annex SS4: Legacy furniture schedule (secondary)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 132KB

Annex SS5: School-specific ICT equipment template

MS Word Document, 127KB

Details

Guidance for people involved in school building projects. This includes:

  • contractors
  • technical professionals
  • school providers
  • local authorities
  • dioceses

The Output Specification documents consist of the generic design brief and school-specific brief. They form parts B and C of the employer’s requirements for DfE projects procured through the Construction Framework 2017.

You can also read the ESFA Construction Framework Templates for part A of the employer’s requirements.

For further information please contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Published 11 June 2019
Last updated 30 November 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated 'Annex SS1: Schedule of Accommodation (SoA) and Area Data Sheet (ADS) template'.

  2. Updated ‘School-specific brief template (mainstream schools)’ and ‘School-specific brief template (special schools and alternative provision)’. Added MMC1 school specific brief templates for off-site school frameworks.

  3. First published.

