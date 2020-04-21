Service Children In State Schools (SCISS) is a voluntary affiliated network of state-maintained schools in England that have any number of service children on roll.
Service children in state schools (SCISS) website
http://www.sciss.org.uk/
SCISS is led by a National Executive Advisory Committee (NEAC) comprising of headteachers; Local Authority officers/advisers; representatives from the 3 Armed Forces Families Federations and representatives from the Service Children Progression Alliance (SCiP), the DfE and the MOD’s Directorate for Children and Young People (DCYP) Global Education Team.
