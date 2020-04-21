Business and technical specification for local authorities and software suppliers to prepare for the alternative provision census 2021.
Alternative provision census 2021: technical specification
PDF, 484KB, 33 pages
Alternative provision census 2021: validation rules
ODS, 25.9KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 204KB
This is technical information about submitting data for the alternative provision census 2021.
It’s for:
- suppliers of software for school and local authority management information systems (MIS)
- local authority users of MIS software
The specification describes:
- what data local authorities should supply
- how to structure the data in XML
Software suppliers should use the list of validation rules so that local authorities can validate the data they submit.
You should also read the common basic data set (CBDS). This defines common data items that schools use in MIS software and that we use in our data collections.
