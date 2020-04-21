Alternative provision census 2021: technical specification

Business and technical specification for local authorities and software suppliers to prepare for the alternative provision census 2021.

This is technical information about submitting data for the alternative provision census 2021.

It’s for:

suppliers of software for school and local authority management information systems ( MIS )

) local authority users of MIS software

The specification describes:

what data local authorities should supply

how to structure the data in XML

Software suppliers should use the list of validation rules so that local authorities can validate the data they submit.

You should also read the common basic data set (CBDS). This defines common data items that schools use in MIS software and that we use in our data collections.

