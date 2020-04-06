Latest from Ofqual

Featured

3 April 2020 — News story

Ofqual sets out details for schools, colleges, students, parents & carers on how GCSEs and A levels will be awarded following the cancellation of this year’s exams.

18 February 2020 — News story

Decisions follow an analysis of consultation responses into how qualifications listed on DfE Key Stage 4 performance tables should be regulated.

6 February 2020 — News story

Ofqual research on the factors which drive decisions in schools, colleges and training providers over which vocational and technical qualifications to offer.

6 February 2020 — Service

Our award-winning apps display data on academic and vocational qualifications. You can explore the data in different ways, for example GCSE results by year, English county and gender.

23 January 2019 — Guidance

Videos and animations to provide guidance on common questions our Public Enquiries team receive