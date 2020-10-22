Directions from Gavin Williamson MP, Secretary of State for Education, to Sally Collier, Chief Regulator of Ofqual, about awarding results for qualifications being assessed for summer 2020.

Documents

Direction to the Chief Regulator of Ofqual about appeals for summer 2020 GCSEs, AS and A levels

PDF, 195KB, 3 pages

Direction to the Chief Regulator of Ofqual about GCSE, AS and A Level qualifications

PDF, 199KB, 2 pages

Direction to the Chief Regulator of Ofqual about vocational and technical qualifications, and other general qualifications

PDF, 175KB, 5 pages

Details

These documents are directions under section 129(6) of the Apprenticeships, Skills, Children and Learning Act 2009 about calculating students’ exam results during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

This direction follows a previous announcement about cancelling exams.

Ofqual guidance on arrangements for awarding qualification grades in summer 2020 is available.

Published 3 April 2020
Last updated 22 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Direction to the Chief Regulator of Ofqual about appeals for summer 2020 GCSEs, AS and A levels'.

  2. Added 'Direction to the Chief Regulator of Ofqual about vocational and technical qualifications, and other general qualifications'.

  3. First published.

    Levy paying employer decisions and accounting for prior learning
    Resources
    The findings from a study to understand the role that the apprenticesh
    Post-16 institutions and providers omnibus: wave 7 survey
    Resources
    A summary of responses to questions asked in the post-16 institutions
    16 to 19 allocation data: 2020 to 2021 academic year
    Resources
    Allocation data for 16 to 19 institutions funded by Education and Skil