Data on the difference in employees’ average earnings from April 2018 to March 2019.
Documents
Gender Pay Gap Report 2019
PDF, 353KB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
Gender Pay Gap legislation introduced in April 2017 requires all employers of 250 or more employees to publish their gender pay gap as of 31 March 2019. The gender pay gap is the difference between the average earnings of men and women, expressed relative to men’s earnings.
Advertisement