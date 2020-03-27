Questions and answers about the provisions being made for vulnerable children and young people.

Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on vulnerable children and young people

This guidance covers children:

  • supported by the child social care system
  • with education, health and care (EHC) plans
  • in alternative provision (AP) settings

This guidance is for service providers, including:

  • registered childcare providers (including nurseries and childminders)
  • local-authority-maintained schools and academies (both mainstream and special) - throughout, we define ‘school’ as either maintained by the local authority or a single (or part of a multi) academy trust
  • all alternative provision including pupil referral units
  • non-maintained special schools
  • independent special schools
  • general further education (FE) colleges, special post-16 institutions and other post-16 providers
  • local authorities and providers of children’s social care
Published 22 March 2020
Last updated 27 March 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated the following sections of the guidance: 13, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, 27 and 30.

  2. Updated guidance to include additional information on children with education health and care (EHC) plans and children in alternative provision (AP) settings.

  3. First published.

