ESFA Update further education: 19 February 2020
ESFA Update academies: 19 February 2020
ESFA Update local authorities: 19 February 2020
Items for further education providers
|Reminder
|the deadline to express an interest to deliver T Levels in 2022 to 2023 academic year is Friday 28 February 2020
|Information
|update on the review of post-16 qualifications at level 3 and below in England – the process for removal of funding for qualifications with low and no enrolments
|Information
|the integrated financial model for colleges (IFMC)
|Information
|new Apprenticeship Service webinar in February 2020
|Information
|update on our provider roadshows
|Information
|update on the matrix Standard
|Your feedback
|have your say in the design of a new staff data collection
Items for academies
|Information
|view my financial insights tool for academy trusts
|Reminder
Items for local authorities
