An overview of the second wave of institutes of technology and how to register an interest.

This prospectus provides information about institutes of technology ( IoTs ) and their role in technical further education.

It sets out:

who can apply

how to express an interest in applying

what a good proposal would look like

Institutes of technology will play an important role in transforming higher technical education across the country, helping to improve skills, growth and opportunities.

The first wave of IoTs are being established and DfE are now looking for a second wave of applicants.

