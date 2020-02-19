Guide and link to the ESFA view my financial insights tool for academy trusts to view, analyse and compare financial information with other academy trusts.

The view my financial insights tool is designed to support academy trusts to take better financial management decisions. The tool allows academy trusts to see:

how the financial performance of each of their academies compares with a group of 30 statistically similar academies

a snapshot of this comparison across all of the academies within their trust (for multi-academy trusts)

the difference between their financial performance and the median value for their comparator group

the latest commercial resources, framework contracts, financial guidance and training that are available through the Department for Education to support financial decisions

The tool works by:

grouping academy level data from the accounts return into nine cost categories, each of which is deemed to be driven by either pupil characteristics or premises characteristics

creating two comparator groups for each academy, one based on pupil data, the other based on premises data

displaying graphs for each cost category that show how an academy performs against the relevant comparator group for that cost category.

For multi-academy trusts, all data included in ‘central services’ in the accounts return has been shared across each academy based on either pupil numbers, or square metres, depending on the cost category it relates to. This is to ensure comparisons can be made at academy level with academies that do not benefit from centrally provided services and incur those costs themselves.

Data sources used

The data represented in this tool has been collected from:

Academies accounts return submissions (September 2018 – August 2019)

School census (2019)

Performance tables (% SEN pupil information only, 2018)

Workforce census (Nov 2018)

CDC dataset November 2019 extract

SEN dataset (2019)

Get Information About Schools September 2019 extract

Viewable cost categories

The tool provides both individual academy level and trust level insights around 9 major cost categories and over thirty sub-cost categories:

Cost category Sub-cost category Teaching and teaching support staff • Teaching staff

• Supply teaching staff

• Agency supply teaching staff

• Educational support staff

• Educational consultancy Non-educational support staff and services • Administrative and clerical staff

• Other staff

• Professional services (non-curriculum)

• Audit costs Educational supplies • Learning resources (not ICT equipment)

• Examination fees Educational ICT • ICT learning resources Premises staff and services • Premises staff

• Maintenance of premises

• Cleaning and caretaking

• Other occupational costs Utilities • Energy

• Water and sewerage Administrative supplies • Administrative supplies (non-educational) Catering staff and supplies • Catering staff

• Catering supplies

• Catering Income Other costs • Indirect employee expenses

• Staff development and training

• Supply teacher insurance

• Staff-related insurance

• Rent and rates

• Grounds maintenance

• Special facilities

• Other insurance premiums

• Direct revenue financing (revenue contributions to capital)

• PFI Charges

• Interest charges for Loan and bank