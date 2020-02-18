XML generator for local authorities to prepare and submit the school preference data collections 2020.

Documents

School preference data collections 2020: XML generator

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 760KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This is an XML generator for local authorities to submit data for the school preference data collections 2020 as an alternative to exporting XML directly from a management information system.

Published 18 February 2020