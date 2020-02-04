Letters the Department for Education sent to successful free school applicants in the 13th round (wave 13) of the free schools programme.

Wave 13 Beauchamp City Free School

PDF, 164KB, 10 pages

Wave 13 Blue Coat II Secondary

PDF, 170KB, 10 pages

Wave 13 Bluecoat Trent Secondary Academy

PDF, 169KB, 10 pages

Wave 13 BOA stage and screen

PDF, 161KB, 10 pages

Wave 13 Branston Locks Primary School

PDF, 168KB, 11 pages

Wave 13 Brook Mead Academy

PDF, 165KB, 10 pages

Wave 13 Callerton Academy

PDF, 166KB, 10 pages

Wave 13 Chilmington Green

PDF, 168KB, 10 pages

Wave 13 Edgar Wood

PDF, 169KB, 10 pages

Wave 13 Kings Leadership Academy Wigan

PDF, 160KB, 10 pages

Wave 13 Manor Drive Secondary Academy

PDF, 161KB, 10 pages

Wave 13 Michaela Community School Stevenage

PDF, 164KB, 10 pages

Wave 13 New House Farm

PDF, 159KB, 10 pages

Wave 13 Northampton School

PDF, 170KB, 10 pages

Wave 13 Outwood Academy

PDF, 166KB, 10 pages

Wave 13 River Academy

PDF, 169KB, 11 pages

Wave 13 Shireland CBSO School

PDF, 169KB, 10 pages

Wave 13 Star Leadership Academy Rochdale

PDF, 187KB, 11 pages

Wave 13 Star Leadership Academy Salford

PDF, 187KB, 11 pages

Wave 13 Tower Road

PDF, 169KB, 9 pages

Wave 13 Trinity Academy

PDF, 164KB, 10 pages

Wave 13 Waterside Primary

PDF, 160KB, 10 pages

Details

These letters inform successful free school applicants of the Department for Education’s decision to accept their application. It also invites them to submit a business case and plan for the proposed school.

Published 4 February 2020