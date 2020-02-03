LPC Expenditure, October 2019 to December 2019

Documents

LPC Expenditure, October 2019 to December 2019

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 31.4KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This spreadsheet provides details of Low Pay Commission’s month by month expenditure. It lists the supplier, transaction number and amount for each expense claimed, from October 2019 to December 2019.

Published 3 February 2020