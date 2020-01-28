 
Claim a payment for teaching maths or physics

Claim £2,000 after tax. (This may be subject to a small student loan deduction.)

For more information about how much money you’ll receive, visit the eligibility and payment guidance.

You can claim if you:

  • teach maths or physics
  • have a degree in maths or physics or completed initial teacher training in maths or physics – check which qualifications are eligible
  • teach at a state-funded secondary school in certain places – check which places are eligible
  • completed your initial teacher training (ITT) course in or after the 2014 to 2015 academic year
  • are not currently subject to formal capability proceedings or disciplinary action

The application takes around 15 to 45 minutes to complete.

Before you apply

You’ll need:

  • your National Insurance Number
  • your bank account details
  • your 7 digit teacher reference number – you can get this from your school, the certificate you got when you qualified, or from the teacher qualifications helpdesk
  • the academic year in which you completed your initial teacher training
  • your passport or photocard driving licence to prove your identity using GOV.UK Verify – if you’ve used GOV.UK Verify before, you’ll just need your sign-in details

