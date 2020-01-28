National assessments regulation annual report 2019

A report on performance standards in 2019's key stage tests.

Documents

Details

This report is about our regulation of national assessments (sometimes known as SATs) in 2019. It describes how we are meeting commitments made in our corporate plan for 2019/2022.

We have continued to take a risk-based approach, maintaining our focus on key aspects of validity and the highest-stakes assessments, in particular those at key stage 2 which inform both attainment and progress measures for schools.

It also outlines our Memorandum of Understanding with the Standards and Testing Agency which was published in September 2019 to bring greater public transparency to the relationship.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Research published today by the Royal Academy of Engineering indicate Resources Statistics on the number of staff employed by UK higher education inst Resources Claim Â£2,000 after tax. (This may be subject to a small student loan