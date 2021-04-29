Statistics on the attainment of 16- to 19-year-olds in England, including exam results and performance tables.

Statistics from May 2010 onwards are available on GOV.UK. You can find our archived statistics on the National Archives.

A levels and other 16 to 18 results

16 to 18 school and college performance tables

Sixth-form students’ performance in secondary schools and further education colleges.

16 to 18 multi-academy trust performance measures

Qualification success rates

Proportion of courses completed at school and academy sixth forms

Level 1 and 2 attainment

Level 2 and 3 attainment

Published 10 October 2013
Last updated 29 April 2021 + show all updates

