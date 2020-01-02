Guide to help general hospital schools complete their 2020 census.

Documents

Details

This guide helps you prepare and submit your school’s annual census return.

Census day for registered general hospital schools is Thursday 16 January 2020.

The census collects the following information from general hospital schools:

their contact details

how many pupils there are on the attendance register

the number of teaching staff and non teaching staff

how many pupils have special educational needs ( SEN )

) how many pupils are eligible for free school meals ( FSM )

Read more guidance about submitting data for the general hospital schools census.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Data file for AEB devolution, showing the funding bodies responsible f Resources Â£80 million for music hubs coupled with further investment in film, d Resources A new online service will enable graduates to easily keep track of the

2 January 2020 Updated guidance document and census date for the 2020 census. 23 January 2019 First published.