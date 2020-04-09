Technical qualifications within T Levels

Information on how Ofqual is regulating the technical qualification component of T Levels.

What is a Technical Qualification within a T Level?

Technical Qualifications are a compulsory element of the new T Level courses. Each technical qualification includes:

the core theory, concepts and skills for an industry area

specialist skills and knowledge for an occupation or career

Other elements of T Levels courses are:

an industry placement with an employer (not regulated by Ofqual)

a Level 2 in maths and English (if students have not already achieved them)

other occupation-specific requirements if they are essential for skilled employment e.g. licence to practice qualifications or professional registration

Ofqual is responsible for regulating Technical Qualifications within T Levels. We’ve introduced specific new rules for Technical Qualifications. As with all other qualifications we regulate, we work to secure consistent and reliable assessments and to ensure fairness for all learners.

This includes means making sure that:

assessments cover the expected content, and are clear and error-free

marking is completed on time and is of high quality

grade boundaries are set fairly to reflect the demand of the paper

qualifications are designed so that they are accessible to the full range of learners who will take them

requirements are clear to all teachers and trainers

we deal with any malpractice that might give some students an unfair advantage over others

we take account of any serious disruption or other events which might affect individual performances on the day of assessment

we balance all these difference aspects of fairness so that learners, parents, teachers, tutors, trainers, employers and universities can be confident in results

The first three Technical Qualifications have been accredited by Ofqualand approved by the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education for first teaching in September 2020. We’re now looking at the materials for the next wave of Technical Qualifications which will be taught from September 2021.

The outline qualification content is available from the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education.

For queries on the outline content, please contact the Institute at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for press enquiries.

Timeline

September 2020

First teaching for the initial 3 Technical Qualifications as T Level courses is scheduled to start in specific occupations across 3 industries:

digital production, design and development (digital industry)

design, surveying and planning (construction industry)

education (education and childcare industry)

September 2021

First teaching for a further 7 Technical Qualifications as T Level courses is scheduled to start in the following subject areas:

building services engineering

digital business services

digital support and services

health

healthcare science

onsite construction

science

