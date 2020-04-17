 
Apprenticeship funding: legal agreement for training providers

Details
Training provider agreement with the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) to pay training providers to carry out apprenticeship training.

ESFA Apprenticeship Agreement for Training Providers (for the provision of apprenticeship training)

This agreement sets out the terms for use of the apprenticeship service for training providers.

Training providers who wish to work with employers choosing to access funding through the apprenticeship service will need to sign the agreement. They will be able to sign the agreement through the Manage Your Education and Skills Funding service.

Published 21 March 2017
Last updated 17 April 2020

  1. We have added an updated version of the apprenticeship agreement for training providers.

  2. We have added an updated version of the apprenticeship agreement for training providers.

  3. We have added an updated version of the apprenticeship agreement for training providers.

  4. First published.

