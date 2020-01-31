An interactive spreadsheet for comparing data about children and young people across all local authorities in England.

Documents

Details

We would like to understand how you use LAIT and related data sets and tools.

Complete our survey and let us know what features are important to you.

The survey should take around 20 to 30 minutes.

The local authority interactive tool ( LAIT ) presents information in interactive tables and charts with the local authority’s rank and position in England.

It includes data on:

children looked after by local authorities

child protection

special educational needs and disability ( SEND )

) pupil attainment

children’s health

post-16 circumstances

judgements from Ofsted

The ‘Children’s services statistical neighbour benchmarking tool’ allows you to select a local authority and display its ‘closest statistical neighbours’ (local authorities with similar characteristics).

More information is available in appendix A of the ‘Local authority interactive tool: user guide’.