Confirmed apprenticeship end-point assessments (EPAs) for standards where Ofqual provides external quality assurance.
Documents
Confirmed Ofqual quality assured end point assessments
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 27.7KB
Details
Ofqual provides External Quality Assurance (EQA) for apprenticeship EPAs. The document above shows which apprenticeship standards Ofqual provides EQA for. You can search for apprentice standards ready for delivery that have been approved by the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education on their website.
Status of Ofqual quality-assured apprenticeship end-point assessments
Ofqual has agreed to provide external quality assurance for the apprenticeship end-point assessments listed in the above document. This does not mean that that the assessment plan has been approved by the Institute for Apprenticeships and is ready for delivery.
Compliance with assessment plans
Where Ofqual provides external quality assurance for an apprenticeship end-point assessment, then all assessments for that standard must comply with our rules for end-point assessments.
Condition EPA1.1 requires an awarding organisation to comply with any requirements, and have regard to any guidance, contained in the relevant Assessment Plan for each EPA that it makes available or proposes to make available.
Under Condition EPA3.3, an awarding organisation is also required to notify Ofqual where the Assessment Plan for one of its EPAs is reviewed or amended.
An Assessment Plan is defined in Condition EPA6.4 as the version of an apprenticeship assessment plan, published under section A2(1) of the Apprenticeships, Skills, Children and Learning Act 2009, which is specified in a list published by Ofqual and revised from time to time.
This list is specified in the attached document “Confirmed Ofqual quality-assured apprenticeship end-point assessments”. Please note that only the versions of apprenticeship assessment plans listed in this document will meet the definition of an Assessment Plan in Condition EPA6.4. Ofqual will review any subsequent version of a plan listed below and, where appropriate, amend the list to include that subsequent version
