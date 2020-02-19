Technical documents that define the ILR data that publicly funded providers must collect and return including ILR data returns calendar for 2019

Documents

ILR specification 2019 to 2020: version 2 (8 May 2019) PDF , 3.2MB, 234 pages

ILR specification 2019 to 2020 validation rules: version 5 (19 February 2020) MS Excel Spreadsheet, 218KB

ILR specification 2019 to 2020: learning delivery monitoring (LDM) codes: version 1 (2 August 2019) MS Excel Spreadsheet, 46KB

ILR changes 2019 to 2020 webinar Q&A PDF , 138KB, 3 pages

ILR specification 2019 to 2020 schema definitions: version 2 (8 May 2019) ZIP , 3.07KB

ILR specification 2019 to 2020 XML sample file: version 2 (4 July 2019) ZIP , 7.63KB

ILR specification 2019 to 2020: appendix A data collection timetable: version 2 (12 June 2019) PDF , 206KB, 3 pages

ILR specification 2019 to 2020 appendix B, annex 1: version 2 (9 May 2019) MS Excel Spreadsheet, 60.6KB

ILR Specification 2019 to 2020 appendix F – privacy notice: version 1 (April 2019) PDF , 286KB, 1 page

ILR specification 2019 to 2020 appendix G - prior attainment levels: version 1 (14 March 2019) PDF , 134KB, 2 pages

ILR specification 2019 to 2020 appendix Q - annex 1: version 1 (14 March 2019) MS Excel Spreadsheet, 36.4KB

ILR specification 2019 to 2020 appendix Q - learning outcome grade code list: version 1 (14 March 2019) PDF , 227KB, 3 pages

Details

This document sets out the details of data about further education ( FE ) learners and their learning that must be collected by colleges, training organisations, local authorities and employers ( FE providers).

It provides a technical specification of ILR data collection requirements, for those who make data returns, implement data specifications and design information systems; including management information (MI) managers, software writers and suppliers.

The data collected is used to calculate funding due to FE providers, for performance monitoring, future planning and to ensure that public money is being spent in-line with government targets.

Please note that:

the document may be revised and re-issued through the year

all changes from previous versions are highlighted within the document

We have now published the individualised learner record (ILR) specification for 2020 to 2021.

Changes to the ILR specification webinar

This webinar was held on 7 June 2019.

