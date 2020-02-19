The Government Economic Service Degree Apprenticeship is a unique opportunity to work on important issues our country faces, whilst studying an economics degree

Applications for the 2020 scheme have been extended to 23:55pm on Friday 21 February 2020.

The next scheme in 2021 will be advertised in Winter 2020.

What is the Government Economic Service Degree Apprenticeship Programme (GES-DAP)?

GES DAP 2019

  • The GES-DAP is an opportunity to work in a central government department or agency on some of the most important social, environmental and economic issues our country faces – while studying for a degree in economics with the University of Kent.

  • Shape a career that fits you! This programme allows you to figure out which area of Economics you love! Economics is a broad subject that can be applied across so many sectors. Your degree and practical experience will help you understand all of the opportunities that are open to economists.

  • It’s also an opportunity to work in an inclusive and social environment. We want everyone in the Government Economic Service (GES) to feel comfortable to come to work as themselves. We have a culture that supports all, no matter their background or ambitions. You will have the opportunity to be part of a fun community, with many social events and plenty of chances to make friends with both students and other colleagues.

Why Economics?

  • It teaches you the skills to make well informed decisions and solve problems
  • It is always relevant as it looks at the world around us
  • Extremely varied and leads to a wide range of careers, such as journalism, analysis and policy advisory
  • It is one of the highest paid professions