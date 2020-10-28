 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Adult education budget (AEB) devolution

Details
Hits: 7761

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
A map of the mayoral combined authorities (Greater London is not a ‘combined authority’, but is included here for completeness).

On 1 August 2019, the adult education budget (#AEB) was apportioned between the @ESFAgov and initially 6 mayoral combined authorities (MCA’s) and the Greater London Authority (GLA).

As part of the devolution deals, certain adult education functions, in the Apprenticeships Skills, Children and Learning Act 2009 which are funded by the AEB, were transferred from the Secretary of State for Education to the devolved MCAs in relation to their respective areas by Legislative Orders. These functions have been delegated to the Mayor of London in respect of the GLA.

Further information on the devolution of the adult education budget can be found in the AEB devolution operational guidance page and the Background to AEB devolution guidance page.

These are the local authorities delivering devolved AEB

The following devolved areas became responsible for administering the AEB from 1 August 2019

North of Tyne became responsible for administering the AEB from 1 August 2020

Sheffield City Region and West Yorkshire (subject to legislation being in place) will become responsible for administering the AEB from 1 August 2021

Providers who wish to deliver to learners residing in areas where the AEB funding support is devolved will need to discuss funding arrangements directly with the relevant authority.

Related documents

The following guidance remains in place for ESFA funded AEB:

Further information on AEB devolution

AEB devolution operational guidance

Published 7 November 2018
Last updated 28 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. Content replaced with AEB Devolution summary and guidance signposting sections. Previous content moved to a new AEB Devolution guidance collection page.

  2. We have updated the "Further advice for providers" section, to include information on the data sharing agreement and to add additional information on submitting learner data post-devolution.

  3. From 1 August 2019, the adult education budget (AEB) is apportioned between the ESFA and six mayoral combined authorities (MCA’s) and the Greater London Authority (GLA). We have updated this guide to reflect this.

  4. The guide has been updated to reflect the publishing of the grant determination letters on 27 March 2019. These changes have been made within the ‘Devolved authorities’ AEB’ section.

  5. The Adult Education Budget devolution guide has been updated.

  6. We have updated the information on the timetable.

  7. First published.

    ESFA Update: 28 October 2020
    Resources
    Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
    Adult education budget devolution operational guidance 2019 to 2020
    Resources
    This guide provides an overview of the adult education budget (AEB) de
    Background to adult education budget devolution
    Resources
    This guide contains information for providers with a current Education

You may also be interested in these articles:

Protections for working parents eligible for childcare support
Resources
Eligibility extended for parents eligible for 30 hours and Tax-Free Ch
Moving excise goods as freight under the Northern Ireland Protocol from 1 January 2021
Resources
This guidance gives information about the movement of excise goods, wh
North East talent awarded prizes for education contributions
Resources
Outstanding students and school leaders awarded prestigious Lord Glena
Sellafield Ltd investment in education and skills
Resources
A national event featuring key business, government and political figu
Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March to 22 October 2020
Resources
Commenting on the latest attendance figures published by the Departmen
Academies severance payments
Resources
Guide and form for academy trusts to use to seek prior approval from E
Transparency data: Low Pay Commission expenditure: April to September 2020
Resources
LPC expenditure from April to September 2020.DocumentsLow Pay Commissi
School workforce census: guides
Resources
Guides for schools and local authorities on submitting data for the sc
Disclosure and Barring Service: guidance for children's social care providers and managers
Resources
What Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks you need to have in p
ESFA Update: 28 October 2020
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
Adult education budget devolution operational guidance 2019 to 2020
Resources
This guide provides an overview of the adult education budget (AEB) de
Background to adult education budget devolution
Resources
This guide contains information for providers with a current Education

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Jake
Jake has published a new article: A Beacon of Light For Employment 2 hours 50 minutes ago
Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has published a new article: Hear from the ETF’s experts at The EdTech Summit 2020 2 hours 54 minutes ago
Alex Frost
Alex Frost has published a new article: Festival to showcase Leeds manufacturing careers in sector ‘hungry for talent’ 4 hours 27 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5055)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page