Sets out the details of the monitoring work for providing financial assurance for the apprenticeships, adult education budget including traineeships and advanced learner loans funding systems.
Monitoring the funding rules 2020 to 2021
Financial assurance: monitoring the funding rules for post-16 funding for 2020 to 2021
Monitoring the funding rules 2019 to 2020
Financial assurance: monitoring the funding rules for post-16 funding for 2019 to 2020
Funding monitoring reports: user guide 2019 to 2020
Funding monitoring reports: known issues 2019 to 2020
