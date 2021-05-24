Details of the funding system used for apprenticeship frameworks and standards from 1 May 2017.
Apprenticeships technical funding guide for August 2020
PDF, 498KB, 49 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Apprenticeship technical funding guide for starts from April 2019 to July 2020
PDF, 713KB, 44 pages
Apprenticeship technical funding guide for starts from May 2017 to March 2019
PDF, 909KB, 40 pages
Details
The apprenticeships technical funding guide for August 2020 explains how funding will work for apprenticeship standards starting on or after 1 August 2020, including how we will calculate provider payments.
The apprenticeships technical funding guide for April 2019 to July 2020 explains how funding works for apprenticeship frameworks and standards starting between 1 April 2019 and 31 July 2020, including how we will calculate provider payments.
For all starts before 1 April 2019 please refer to version 4 of the Apprenticeships technical funding guide for starts from May 2017.
Last updated 24 May 2021
We have published version 2 of the apprenticeships technical funding guide from August 2021. This explains how funding will work for apprenticeships starting on or after 1 August 2021, including how we will calculate provider payments. The updates from the previous guidance are some further clarifications particularly around apprenticeship starts from 1 April 2021, and updates around the hire an apprentice incentive on the apprenticeship service.
