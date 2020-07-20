 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New head for creative Staffordshire school

Details
Hits: 537
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@TheHartSchool is moving into a new era of leadership with the revelation of a new principal set to take over at the helm 

Chris Keen has been principal of the Rugeley school since 2014 overseeing huge changes, including its merger onto one site in Penkridge Bank Road and significant investment into improving facilities.

Vice Principal Rachael Sandham will become the new principal from September and is “incredibly proud” to be taking The Hart School into the “next era of its exciting history”.

Mission to deliver life-changing education to continue

Miss Sandham, who most recently led the high school’s PPE campaign raising over £20k to make 26k face shields for NHS and frontline workers, said: “I’m extremely passionate about providing the best possible learning opportunities and experiences for all students, irrespective of their strengths, challenges and needs.

“Every single person has the right to a good education because as well as changing lives, education creates opportunities and makes our world a better place to live and work in.”

Miss Sandham, who has been at the school for 16 years, added: “I’m absolutely convinced that the key to pupil success is raising aspirations and expectations by positively rewarding students for their achievements and building their confidence up, through knowledge, belief and self-esteem.”

Mr Keen, who is moving on to be head of another Creative Education Trust school, said: “I know I’m leaving The Hart School in fabulous hands with Rachael Sandham who will ensure that it continues to flourish as an innovative school at the heart of the community.”

Advertisement

Social Mobility Commission: interim chairs appointment
Executive Appointments
Sandra Wallace and Steven Cooper appointed as interim chairs of the So
Texthelp appoints CTO and co-founder Martin McKay as CEO, as Mark McCusker moves into a non-executive director role after 20 years
Executive Appointments
@Texthelp Ltd, the global education and corporate technology company,
Latest ESFA senior staff changes
Executive Appointments
An update from Eileen Milner, @ESFAGovUK chief executive, on senior st

You may also be interested in these articles:

Opportunity to turn industry expertise into new teaching career
Executive Appointments
Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) is looking to recruit high-c
New managing director for leading skills provider Seetec Outsource
Executive Appointments
@SeetecSkills the UK’s largest employee-owned provider of employabil
Department for Work and Pensions appoints two new Non-Executive Board Members
Executive Appointments
The Secretary of State for Work and Pensions @ThereseCoffey has appoin
Social Mobility Commission: interim chairs appointment
Executive Appointments
Sandra Wallace and Steven Cooper appointed as interim chairs of the So
Stephen Kelly appointed Chair of Tech Nation
Executive Appointments
Tech Nation are delighted to announce that Stephen Kelly has been appo
Texthelp appoints CTO and co-founder Martin McKay as CEO, as Mark McCusker moves into a non-executive director role after 20 years
Executive Appointments
@Texthelp Ltd, the global education and corporate technology company,
Jennifer Bramley announced as COO at Babington
Executive Appointments
@_Babington - an England-wide Grade 2 training provider, has appointed
Latest ESFA senior staff changes
Executive Appointments
An update from Eileen Milner, @ESFAGovUK chief executive, on senior st
Clare Chapman appointed Chair of Acas
Executive Appointments
Business Secretary Alok Sharma appoints Clare Chapman as Chair of the
BSBI appoints Professor Dr Kyriakos Kouveliotis as Provost and Chief Academic Officer
Executive Appointments
Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI) has today announced th
Latest ESFA senior staff moves
Executive Appointments
An update from Eileen Milner, @ESFAgov chief executive, on senior staf
New industry talent joins Barking & Dagenham College
Executive Appointments
@BarkingCollege has recruited three industry-experienced professionals

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4771)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page