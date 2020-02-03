 
International training firm launches Quality Apprenticeships

Details
(L-R) Andy Crotty, Neville Algar and Chris Cummins of international coaching business, OTD

A Birmingham-based global coaching business that works with senior executives at some of the world’s biggest brands, has signaled its intention to raise the standard of apprenticeship delivery with the launch of a new business line.

OTD Quality Apprenticeships will deliver employer-led apprenticeship standards to levy-paying businesses in pharmaceutical, retail, logistics, financial services, manufacturing and the wider service sectors.

OTD provides bespoke leadership and development coaching worldwide on behalf of blue-chip companies including Under Armour, Samsung, Bayer and Allergan. Its new apprenticeship division aims to introduce the same level of international corporate quality training delivery to employer partners and apprentices across the UK. 

Neville Algar has been appointed as chief executive officer of OTD Quality Apprenticeships, which has been accepted onto the prestigious Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers. An experienced senior executive, Neville has held key positions at the likes of Thorn, Mitsubishi Electric, UFI/learndirect and Pearson, during a 30–year career in the training industry.

Neville said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of OTD Quality Apprenticeships. As a business, OTD doesn’t simply deliver impactful learning programmes, we inspire positive and lasting change in the people and organisations we work with by changing cultures, improving operational practices and up-skilling employees. We intend to distill all of that knowledge and expertise in providing something very different – an apprenticeship service that delivers high-quality provision and an industry-leading experience for learners and employers alike.

“Too often the perception of apprenticeships has been tarnished by sub-standard delivery and a lack of awareness of the wider learning needs of employers and their industries. We will deliver apprenticeship programmes as part of a joined-up approach to learning and development, with wraparound services of a quality and breadth hitherto unseen in the industry. We believe it will prove to be a compelling offer for employers.”

OTD was established more than a decade ago by business partners Andy Crotty and Chris Cummins, who left behind established careers in the pharmaceutical industry to found a firm with a passion for inspiring people. From its headquarters in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, OTD designs and delivers internationally renowned training programmes in leadership, management and executive coaching across a range of job roles up to executive level. It employs more than 60 associate business coaches worldwide.

