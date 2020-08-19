More than 180 colleges receive share of £200 million to bring building and digital infrastructure up to date

Further education colleges will receive £200 million funding boost to #BuildBackBetter and kick-start work to upgrade their buildings and estates

Funding will ensure students across the country can continue to access high-quality education and training, as part of the government’s £1.5 billion package to transform further education so every college is fit for the future.

More than 180 colleges will receive a share of £200 million to begin immediate work from this September to repair and refurbish buildings and campuses so they continue to be great places to learn for the local communities they serve, the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced today (19 August).

The funding marks the latest step in the government’s drive to overhaul further education and deliver the skilled workforce employers and the economy need, and that will help level up skills and opportunities for more people across the country.

The cash boost forms part of a major £1.5bn investment that will transform colleges over the next 5 years. This initial investment is being fast-tracked so colleges can kick-start work this year and so students and staff will benefit a least a year earlier than originally planned.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“We want to build a world class further education system which delivers for the whole nation, and a key part of this is ensuring colleges are fit for the future - with better facilities and brand-new buildings.

“It is brilliant news that more than 180 colleges will receive a share of £200 million so they can start immediate work to renovate buildings and facilities, with further funding being invested over the next 5 years.

“We want all students to continue to receive high-quality education and training, no matter where they grow up or what college they go to. Now more than ever, it is vital that colleges can support their students to gain the skills they need to progress and help the economy to recover and grow.”

David Hughes, Chief Executive of The Association of Colleges said:

“Colleges will be pleased to see their individual allocations as they prepare to provide training, skills and education to over 2 million young people and adults next year. It will help them provide the facilities, advice, support, and high quality teaching they deserve and need.

"This capital resource, for bringing building and digital infrastructure up to date is important but they will need to move quickly to spend this money. The college condition survey confirms that there has been underinvestment in the college estate in recent years so it is good news that the Treasury has allocated money for a five year programme to put this right and to ensure that future students and apprentices learn and train in world-leading environments.”

The funding comes ahead of the publication of a White Paper this autumn setting out plans to build a high-quality further education system that will provide the skills that individuals, employers and the economy need to grow and thrive.

Work is already underway to transform technical and vocational education and training in this country, including the introduction of new T Levels from September – high-quality technical courses equivalent to three A levels - and working with employers to create more apprenticeship opportunities.

The government is also establishing a network of twenty Institutes of Technology. These are collaborations between universities, FE colleges, and leading employers. They specialise in delivering high-quality higher technical education and training in STEM subjects, such as digital, advanced manufacturing and engineering. Backed by up to £290 million in capital funding to help provide cutting-edge industry standard facilities and kit, they will help deliver the skilled workforce employer need.

Later this year, the government will launch a 2nd competition to ensure that all parts of England is covered by Institutes of Technology, so everyone has the chance to gain higher technical skills and help unlock growth across the country.

Further education capital allocations - final funding amounts Name Further education capital allocation Abingdon and Witney College £760,513 Activate Learning £2,793,421 ADA National College for Digital Skills £82,700 Askham Bryan College £845,748 Barking and Dagenham College £1,199,755 Barnet and Southgate College £1,537,699 Barnsley College £1,518,563 Basingstoke College of Technology £571,894 Bath College £683,979 Bedford College £2,077,379 Berkshire College of Agriculture £502,476 Birmingham Metropolitan College £1,991,491 Bishop Auckland College £320,917 Bishop Burton College £611,581 Blackburn College £893,098 Blackpool and the Fylde College £1,020,032 Bolton College £887,194 Boston College £616,970 Bradford College £1,537,862 Bridgwater College £1,484,831 Brockenhurst College £760,884 Brooklands Technical College £495,357 Buckinghamshire College Group £930,020 Burnley College £1,014,842 Burton and South Derbyshire College £658,581 Bury College £1,123,383 Calderdale College £692,886 Cambridge Regional College £1,284,005 Capel Manor College £580,971 Central Bedfordshire College £515,390 Chelmsford College £588,231 Cheshire College South and West £1,266,541 Chesterfield College £921,553 Chichester College £2,009,688 City College Plymouth £1,039,218 City College, Norwich £1,754,642 City of Bristol College £1,187,311 City of Sunderland College £1,786,809 City of Wolverhampton College £977,134 Colchester Institute £1,256,710 Cornwall College £1,383,066 Coventry College £1,044,481 Craven College £441,860 Croydon College £940,123 Darlington College £629,364 Derby College £1,982,220 Derwentside College £422,466 DN Colleges Group £1,657,186 Dudley College of Technology £2,024,836 Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College £1,120,727 East Coast College £904,298 East Durham College £635,638 East Kent College £2,240,502 East Surrey College £860,242 East Sussex College Group £1,817,583 Eastleigh College £1,153,424 Exeter College £1,692,602 Fareham College £594,629 Farnborough College of Technology £611,097 Fircroft College of Adult Education £93,461 Furness College £444,970 Gateshead College £1,424,593 Gloucestershire College £991,547 Grantham College £286,081 Greater Brighton Metropolitan College £1,192,484 Halesowen College £1,069,783 Harlow College £1,000,110 Hartlepool College of Further Education £538,427 Hartpury College of Further Education £511,181 Havant & South Downs College £1,295,927 HCUC £2,094,166 Heart of Worcestershire College £1,055,424 Hereford College of Arts £104,517 Herefordshire, Ludlow and North Shropshire College £915,767 Hereward College of Further Education £86,529 Hertford Regional College £695,224 Highbury College, Portsmouth £617,678 Hopwood Hall College £1,061,178 Hugh Baird College £746,068 Hull College £1,116,975 Inspire Education Group £1,528,466 Isle of Wight College £498,329 Kendal College £408,539 Kingston Maurward College £270,657 Kirklees College £1,520,869 Lakes College West Cumbria £391,590 Lambeth College £979,806 Lancaster and Morecambe College £410,528 Leeds City College £2,989,776 Leeds College of Building £698,969 Leicester College £1,746,420 Lincoln College £1,030,740 London South East Colleges £1,588,589 Loughborough College £986,415 LTE Group T/A The Manchester College £2,338,681 Macclesfield College £381,526 Mary Ward Settlement £113,063 Middlesbrough College £1,463,377 Mid-Kent College of Higher and Further Education £1,225,731 Milton Keynes College £954,448 Morley College Limited £594,934 Moulton College £532,445 Myerscough College £695,606 NCG £4,597,902 Nelson and Colne College £1,266,672 New City College £3,685,336 New College Swindon £1,491,834 New College, Durham £986,882 Newbury College £219,903 Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group £1,556,981 Newham College of Further Education £1,317,596 North East Surrey College of Technology (Nescot) £892,598 North Hertfordshire College £895,817 North Kent College £1,484,482 North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College £1,211,892 Northampton College £1,160,398 Northern College for Residential Adult Education Limited (the) £230,900 Nottingham College £2,757,525 Oaklands College £1,096,408 Petroc £904,561 Plumpton College £409,751 Preston's College £869,895 Reaseheath College £786,073 Richmond and Hillcroft Adult and Community College £248,121 Richmond Upon Thames College £562,062 Riverside College Halton £1,032,697 RNN Group £1,459,222 Runshaw College £1,198,808 Ruskin College £79,143 Salford City College £1,523,934 Sandwell College £1,675,696 Seevic College £800,459 Selby College £346,445 Shipley College £334,259 SMB Group £835,022 Solihull College £1,599,537 South and City College Birmingham £2,516,994 South Devon College £891,473 South Essex College of Further and Higher Education £1,667,896 South Gloucestershire and Stroud College £1,134,567 South Staffordshire College £835,405 South Thames Colleges Group £2,244,401 Southampton City College £448,960 Southport College £479,958 Sparsholt College Hampshire £821,036 St Helens College £1,068,547 Stanmore College £466,657 Stoke On Trent College £803,982 Strode College £535,386 Suffolk New College £933,684 Tameside College £872,520 TEC Partnership £1,606,515 Telford College £880,831 The Bournemouth and Poole College £1,099,539 The City Literary Institute £388,919 The City of Liverpool College £1,420,354 The College of West Anglia £1,028,434 The Education Training Collective £966,036 The Marine Society College of the Sea £7,649 The Northern School of Art £114,082 The Oldham College £842,846 The Sheffield College £2,004,591 The Windsor Forest Colleges Group £919,469 The WKCIC Group £4,535,305 Trafford College Group £1,350,291 Truro and Penwith College £1,283,707 Tyne Coast College £833,974 United Colleges Group £1,974,119 Wakefield College £998,887 Walsall College £1,583,507 Waltham Forest College £876,039 Warrington and Vale Royal College £712,228 Warwickshire College £1,403,825 West Herts College £1,873,473 West Nottinghamshire College £1,332,739 West Suffolk College £1,094,574 West Thames College £662,063 Weston College £1,266,072 Weymouth College £421,084 Wigan and Leigh College £1,229,956 Wiltshire College £1,217,666 Wirral Metropolitan College £813,565 Workers' Educational Association £957,932 Working Men's College Corporation £229,320 Yeovil College £530,115 York College £987,509