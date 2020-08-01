New Redundancy Support Service for Apprentices is launched

@GillianKeegan launches new Redundancy Support Service for Apprentices (ReSSA) to ensure apprentices that have been made redundant can access support

A new online and telephone support service for apprentices who have lost their jobs during the Covid-19 outbreak has been launched today (1 Aug) by Gillian Keegan, Apprenticeships and Skills Minister (1 August).

New support service launched to help apprentices who have lost their jobs during the Covid-19 outbreak to find new opportunities.

Apprentices to also get help to access financial, legal, health and wellbeing support as well as careers advice.

Employers encouraged to take advantage of new cash incentives to take on apprentices and help more people to kick start a new career.

The new Redundancy Support Service for Apprentices (ReSSA) will ensure apprentices can access local and national services that can provide financial, legal, health and wellbeing support, and help them to find a new job should they need it. Apprentices can also search and apply for other available apprenticeship opportunities across the country.

From today, employers large and small are also being encouraged to take advantage of generous new cash incentives designed to create more high quality apprenticeship opportunities so more people, particularly young people, can kick start an exciting and rewarding career.

As part of the Government’s Plan for Jobs, employers are being offered £2,000 for each new apprentice aged under 25 they hire, and £1,500 for each new apprentice they hire aged 25 and over, up to the 31st January 2021. This includes taking on an apprentice who has been made redundant.

Gillian Keegan, Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills said:

“Covid-19 has had a big impact on business and the jobs market, and we know that some apprentices have lost their jobs or are facing redundancy as a result.

“We are taking unprecedented steps through our Plan for Jobs to protect, support and create jobs, with a clear focus on ensuring people have the right skills to get into work and progress. This includes creating more high quality apprenticeship opportunities to help get our economy moving.

“Our new Redundancy Support Service for Apprentices will make sure apprentices who have lost their jobs can get the help and support they need to get back on track and on the path to a new career.”

Employers who have apprenticeship opportunities up for grabs and who are willing to take on a redundant apprentice are also being urged to sign up to the new service to advertise their vacancies. Apprentices who are looking for new opportunities can then see what is on offer, get support to apply and kick start a new career.

The new cash incentives for employers are in addition to the existing £1,000 payment for new 16-18 year-old apprentices, and those aged under 25 with an Education, Health and Care Plan.

To support people, particularly young people, affected by Covid-19 the Government has also announced a range of support including:

£111 million boost to triple the number of traineeships available across England – the largest-ever expansion of traineeships – to help make sure more 16-24 year olds have the skills, experience and confidence they need to enter the world of work.

A new £2 billion Kick-start Scheme to create hundreds of thousands of new, fully subsidised jobs for young people across the country.

£17million is being invested to increase participation in our sector-based work academies, to upskilling job seekers to fill locally identified vacancies.

A Job Retention Bonus – a one-off payment of £1,000 to UK employers for every furloughed employee who remains continuously employed through to the end of January 2021.

The Government is providing £111 million to support school and college leavers at risk of becoming unemployed to do a fully funded optional extra year of study.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

FE Voices I was awarded a Black Heart Scholarship earlier this year. It is suppo FE Voices It is with great interest that I see the Institute for Apprenticeships FE Voices Who would have thought when we were all planning and putting budgets t

The National Careers Service is also providing high quality impartial advice and guidance to more young people and adults who have been affected by coronavirus.

Any employer who would like to recruit a redundant apprentice or offer new apprenticeship opportunities, please visit here, or call 08000 150 600 to find out more.

Any apprentice who has been made redundant or is at risk of redundancy and would like to register for the ReSSA should visit here, or for further support and to find out more call: 08000 150 400 to speak to an adviser.

Employers can start claiming the incentive payments for all eligible apprentices from 1 September, through the Apprenticeship Service.

More information about the Financial incentive payments can be found here.