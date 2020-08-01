 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New Redundancy Support Service for Apprentices is launched

Details
Hits: 643

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Gillian Keegan, Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills

@GillianKeegan launches new Redundancy Support Service for Apprentices (ReSSA) to ensure apprentices that have been made redundant can access support 

A new online and telephone support service for apprentices who have lost their jobs during the Covid-19 outbreak has been launched today (1 Aug) by Gillian Keegan, Apprenticeships and Skills Minister (1 August).

  • New support service launched to help apprentices who have lost their jobs during the Covid-19 outbreak to find new opportunities.
  • Apprentices to also get help to access financial, legal, health and wellbeing support as well as careers advice.
  • Employers encouraged to take advantage of new cash incentives to take on apprentices and help more people to kick start a new career.

The new Redundancy Support Service for Apprentices (ReSSA) will ensure apprentices can access local and national services that can provide financial, legal, health and wellbeing support, and help them to find a new job should they need it. Apprentices can also search and apply for other available apprenticeship opportunities across the country.

From today, employers large and small are also being encouraged to take advantage of generous new cash incentives designed to create more high quality apprenticeship opportunities so more people, particularly young people, can kick start an exciting and rewarding career.

As part of the Government’s Plan for Jobs, employers are being offered £2,000 for each new apprentice aged under 25 they hire, and £1,500 for each new apprentice they hire aged 25 and over, up to the 31st January 2021. This includes taking on an apprentice who has been made redundant. 

Gillian Keegan, Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills said:

“Covid-19 has had a big impact on business and the jobs market, and we know that some apprentices have lost their jobs or are facing redundancy as a result.

“We are taking unprecedented steps through our Plan for Jobs to protect, support and create jobs, with a clear focus on ensuring people have the right skills to get into work and progress. This includes creating more high quality apprenticeship opportunities to help get our economy moving.

“Our new Redundancy Support Service for Apprentices will make sure apprentices who have lost their jobs can get the help and support they need to get back on track and on the path to a new career.” 

Employers who have apprenticeship opportunities up for grabs and who are willing to take on a redundant apprentice are also being urged to sign up to the new service to advertise their vacancies. Apprentices who are looking for new opportunities can then see what is on offer, get support to apply and kick start a new career. 

The new cash incentives for employers are in addition to the existing £1,000 payment for new 16-18 year-old apprentices, and those aged under 25 with an Education, Health and Care Plan. 

  • To support people, particularly young people, affected by Covid-19 the Government has also announced a range of support including:
  • £111 million boost to triple the number of traineeships available across England – the largest-ever expansion of traineeships – to help make sure more 16-24 year olds have the skills, experience  and confidence they need to enter the world of work.
  • A new £2 billion Kick-start Scheme to create hundreds of thousands of new, fully subsidised jobs for young people across the country.
  • £17million is being invested to increase participation in our sector-based work academies, to upskilling job seekers to fill locally identified vacancies.
  • A Job Retention Bonus – a one-off payment of £1,000 to UK employers for every furloughed employee who remains continuously employed through to the end of January 2021.

The Government is providing £111 million to support school and college leavers at risk of becoming unemployed to do a fully funded optional extra year of study.

Advertisement

Black Heart Scholar Amina Abonde-Adigun talks about how an educational foundation saved the day
FE Voices
I was awarded a Black Heart Scholarship earlier this year. It is suppo
Is Simplicity the Key to Unlocking Apprenticeships in the â€˜Newâ€™ World?
FE Voices
It is with great interest that I see the Institute for Apprenticeships
Apprenticeships in a strange world
FE Voices
Who would have thought when we were all planning and putting budgets t

The National Careers Service is also providing high quality impartial advice and guidance to more young people and adults who have been affected by coronavirus.

Any employer who would like to recruit a redundant apprentice or offer new apprenticeship opportunities, please visit here, or call 08000 150 600 to find out more.

Any apprentice who has been made redundant or is at risk of redundancy and would like to register for the ReSSA should visit here, or for further support and to find out more call: 08000 150 400 to speak to an adviser.

Employers can start claiming the incentive payments for all eligible apprentices from 1 September, through the Apprenticeship Service. 

More information about the Financial incentive payments can be found here.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Mental Health: An Alert to the Post-16 Education World
FE Voices
We all have mental health, just as we have physical health. This will
Apprenticeship starts plunge as a result of coronavirus crisis
FE Voices
New data released by @EducationGovUK today (30 Jul) showed another hug
Black Heart Scholar Amina Abonde-Adigun talks about how an educational foundation saved the day
FE Voices
I was awarded a Black Heart Scholarship earlier this year. It is suppo
Is Simplicity the Key to Unlocking Apprenticeships in the ‘New’ World?
FE Voices
It is with great interest that I see the Institute for Apprenticeships
The Demographic Upswing: More 16-24 Year Olds
FE Voices
Growing and growing until 2030 It has never been harder to predict but
Apprenticeships in a strange world
FE Voices
Who would have thought when we were all planning and putting budgets t
Securing The Right Course And Beyond: Aiming For Graduate Success In Marketing
FE Voices
The number of undergraduate degrees awarded in the UK is five times as
Death by PowerPoint, and how to avoid it
FE Voices
Imagine if there never needed to be another death by PowerPoint ever,
Friday thought article - Change of Control / Ownership
FE Voices
We applaud the ESFA for reinforcing this week in their ‘weekly updat
Almost half of students say pandemic has negatively impacted their chances of getting a job
FE Voices
NEW @SUTTONTRUST RESEARCH EXAMINES THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ACCESS TO
Lockdown: Boredom or Freedom?
FE Voices
Studying at HomeOver the last 14 weeks our young people and adult lear
Looming Mass Unemployment
FE Voices
The Impact So Far... The coronavirus pandemic and associated public he

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Cambridge Regional College
Cambridge Regional College has published a new article: UPS student adds Assistant to the High Sheriff to his impressive portfolio of achievements yesterday
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

AI can amplify but also overcome bias, says Imperial College Vice Provost: Well-designed #AI can help overcome bias… https://t.co/AfwT5C5dpF
View Original Tweet

Global University Systems
Global University Systems has published a new article: Brunel launches new Advanced Manufacturing Systems MSc online programme with Interactive Pro yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4799)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page