Teachers set for biggest pay rise in fifteen years

Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson accepts all recommendations to award teachers the largest pay increase in a generation

New teachers to receive 5.5% boost, in first step to delivering £30,000 starting salary by 2022/23

Above-inflation rises to pay ranges for experienced teachers and leaders of 2.75%

Teachers are set to receive their biggest pay rise in fifteen years in a landmark pay deal for the sector.

The Education Secretary has today (Tuesday 21 July) accepted all the recommendations from the independent School Teachers’ Review Body to raise the starting salary for new teachers by 5.5% and increase the upper and lower boundaries of the pay ranges for all other teachers by 2.75%. These recommendations are equivalent to a 3.1% increase in the overall pay bill.

This represents the first step to delivering the Government’s commitment to increase teachers’ starting salaries to £30,000 by 2022/23, with a 5.5% increase worth between £1,341 and £1,677, depending on location.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“We want to make teaching attractive to the most talented candidates by recognising the outstanding contribution teachers make to our society.



“This is why we are introducing the biggest pay rise the profession has seen since 2005, with above-inflation rises to the pay ranges for every single teacher in the country, ahead of introducing a £30,000 starting salary by 2022.

“Inspirational teachers change millions of lives by giving our children the drive and desire to learn, and reforms to teacher training, early career support and teachers’ pay are key to the Government’s plans to improve school standards.”

The pay increase is equivalent to £1,250 on average for classroom teachers and £1,970 on average for headteachers.

This means the minimum starting salary for a qualified teacher in 2020/21 will rise to £25,714 outside of London, rising to £32,157 in inner London.



The School Teachers’ Review Body has also recommended the introduction of advisory pay points on the main and upper pay range to support schools to adopt a pay structure which best supports recruitment and retention. This sets out a possible pathway of pay progression through which teachers can be recognised and rewarded as they build their expertise in the classroom.

This year’s pay award will be affordable for schools on average across the country, thanks to the Government's investment in core schools funding, increasing by £2.6 billion this year, £4.8 billion in 2021-22 and £7.1 billion in 2022-23, compared to 2019-20.

Funding to cover past increases to teacher pay and pensions, currently worth £2 billion in separate grant funding, will also be included in the national funding formula from 2021 rather than paid separately, reassuring schools that the funding will continue to be provided in their core budgets.

Yesterday (Monday 20 July) the Education Secretary confirmed that next year, mainstream school funding will increase by 4% overall. The national funding formula continues to distribute this fairly, based on the needs of schools and their pupil cohorts. The formula ensures that every school will receive more money for every pupil next year. On average, schools are attracting over 3% more per pupil in 2021-22 compared to in 2020-21.



This announcement comes as almost 900,000 public sector workers, including doctors, teachers and police officers, will see above-inflation pay rises this year.

Experienced teachers at the top of the upper pay range could see an increase between £1,114 and £1,364, from £40,490 to £41,604 (rest of England) and from £49,571 to £50,935 (inner London).

The School Teachers’ Review Body has recommended the introduction of advisory pay points on the main and upper pay range, as below. These will support schools to adopt a pay structure which best supports recruitment and retention.

Sector Response to Public Sector Pay rise:

Responding to the Chancellor’s announcement that around 900,000 public service workers – including teachers, police and the armed forces – will get a backdated pay increase, UNISON general secretary Dave Prentis said today (Tuesday):

"The dedication and hugely important part played by all NHS, care, council, police and school staff during the pandemic is clear for all to see.

“But pay rises must be funded or already-stretched public services will feel an even greater pinch.

"The government must show its appreciation by coming up with the cash now to give the rest of the NHS staff – including nurses, porters, ambulance crew and cleaners – an early pay rise this year.

“Local authorities also need proper funding so council, school support staff and care workers can get a well-deserved wages boost too.

“Investment in staff and public services now will help boost the economy and ensure the UK’s in a better position to withstand a possible second wave.”

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

"The government has presented teachers with a curate’s egg in today’s announcement. Raising starting salaries by 5.5% should make the profession more attractive to graduates. But the prospect of salaries tapering off as they progress through the profession means that progress made in recruiting teachers will not be sustained in retaining them.

"More experienced teachers and leaders must see their immense hard work and efforts rewarded fairly, and this pay award does not do that. The NEU asked for a 7% pay rise for all teachers. This award does not achieve this entirely reasonable ambition. It is already the case that 22% of teachers leave teaching within 2 years. This is an awful waste which impacts most directly on disadvantaged children who most need teachers. We will not begin to close the attainment gap until we keep teachers in the profession.

"Without full funding by the Government, for many teachers the pay increases announced in previous years have existed only in theory. The dismantling of the national pay structure, imposition of PRP and real-terms funding cuts have resulted in many teachers not getting the cost-of-living increases announced in previous years. NEU called for a fully-funded 7% increase in September and we reiterate this call."