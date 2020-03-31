 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

There must be something wrong with Leadership and Management Apprenticeships

Details
Hits: 571

User Rating: 3 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Peter Marples, Co-Founder, Promote-Ed

I am not going to get into a debate about whether there should have been an explosion in the number of L3, L5, L6 and L7 – Leadership and Management Apprenticeships, if it is where the levy should be spent, if the volumes of people undertaking them are appropriate and indeed if we, the Public Purse, should be funding MBA and Degree Level Management Qualifications at all. 

I have heard all the arguments about how it improves the productivity of UK PLC and that many of our team leaders and middle managers have never received any formal training on management. All of that may be true, it has a basis underpinned by research I have no doubt and I am sure there are many individuals getting some benefit from the training they receive. 

The more profound question for me is one of Value For Money. Management Apprenticeships were rolled out in 2017, one of the first to be launched under the umbrella of the new Apprenticeship Standards. 

So we have nearly three years’ experience, many years before that of the existing qualifications, over 100,000 enrolments at various levels, which will consume conservatively nearly £1/2bn of public funding and the most recent fact, achievement rates of these qualifications, which are frankly appalling by anyone’s standards.

I accept there have been teething problems with the new Standards, which some businesses state they are getting benefit from the Apprenticeships (often promoted by CMI itself) but less than half of everyone who takes part in the Team Leader (L3) and Departmental Manager (L5) has actually achieved  – More in fact, either over ½ have withdrawn from the training or have not been successful. 

Given the high levels of attainment at the end test assessment, we have to conclude that more than 50% of those starting have withdrawn for one way or the other. 

A broad measure of the quality of an Apprenticeship is the achievement rate – if learners or businesses do not like it, particularly those over 25, they will often ultimately vote with their feet. The Quality of lots of these programmes have also been called into question by OFSTED. Nearly 1/3 of new providers have ‘failed’ their monitoring visits – whilst this is not entirely Leadership and Management programmes, the majority of those failing are indeed focussed on these programmes. 

So in terms of value for money – the cost of a Team Leader Programme is not £4,500 to the Public Purse not the Departmental Manager Programme £7,000. Simple mathematics tells us the cost is significantly more, factoring in the level of withdrawals. Whilst COVID-19 is out of our control, the position for 2019/20 isn’t going to present an improved picture but it will be interesting in the future to draw a line at 31st January 2020 to gauge the underlining improvement – or not!

Advertisement

Nowâ€™s the time to consider freelancers
FE Voices
#GigEconomy - It was during the 1980â€™s recession that the term â€˜fl
Campuses are closed, but educators are open for learning
FE Voices
5 Lessons from the #VirtualStaffroom In the space of just a few weeks
So what is the Further Education system?
FE Voices
If you ask this question to your friends and family, you might get â€œ

It’s time for people to come together, review the fitness for purpose of the programmes and indeed the End Test Assessment Processes and objectively work out how we go forward because more of the same is simply not working. I simply pose some simple questions:

  • If the End Test Assessment delivers such an overwhelming success rate – is the cost justifiable because it is simply endorsing the quality of the work of the Apprenticeship providers. 
  • If so many participants are withdrawing – do they really know they are on an Apprenticeship and what that means from the very beginning of their programmes 
  • What is the plan to get a 20% improvement in Achievement for these programmes – I don’t see anyone coming up with a Strategy or Plan
  • Where has the proactive supportive measures gone that used to exist for providers?
  • Is there an approach by some providers to ‘chase the money’, in-short ‘cash is king’? It could be said that the Levy has produced a system where funding is being chased, the quality seems to be reducing (as can be seen by the achievement rates), and the proactive supporting mechanisms for providers has diminished; and
  • How many employers have used the levy and these programmes to train their staff with little or no intention of completion of the Apprenticeship – I am sure many providers have delivered the totality of the training but have encountered significant issues with employer commitment for the rest of the Apprenticeship – now that would be an interesting statistic!

And finally; if we introduced co-funding for these programmes – whilst the volumes might go down, employers and their staff may be a little more committed and selective about who goes on them and why and we will then really see improvements to productivity and competitiveness. 

Peter Marples, Co-Founder, Promote-Ed

Comment on this article in the Promote-Ed Forums

You may also be interested in these articles:

Careers Expertise in a Time of Crisis â€“ Rethink Current Payment by Results (PBR)
FE Voices
Across England, National Careers Service Prime Contractors are facing
Overcoming the difficulties and stress of home schooling whilst juggling working from home
FE Voices
Stressed about structure when home schooling? In the quest to prevent
How Universities are Supporting Students During the Coronavirus Pandemic
FE Voices
@Whatuni spoke with Mark Barrow, President of @BangorUniâ€™s Studentsâ
Managing Your State of Mind Under Quarantine
FE Voices
We've reached a historical high with the number of students #HomeLearn
Nowâ€™s the time to consider freelancers
FE Voices
#GigEconomy - It was during the 1980â€™s recession that the term â€˜fl
Gavin Williamson has deepest gratitude for the absolutely vital service colleges and further education institutions provide
FE Voices
Over the past week this nation has entered a truly unprecedented phase
Campuses are closed, but educators are open for learning
FE Voices
5 Lessons from the #VirtualStaffroom In the space of just a few weeks
Keeping England Learning - COVID-19 Requests from HOLEX
FE Voices
@HOLEXPolicy have responded to @GillianKeegan's letter of 23 March 202
Association of Colleges writes second letter to Education Secretary calling for clarification during COVID-19 crisis for colleges
FE Voices
David Hughes (@AoCDavidH) letter to @GavinWilliamson during COVID-19 c
Weston College accelerates â€˜Virtual Collegeâ€™ ethos to connect students and staff to minimise social isolation
FE Voices
#MyVirtualCollege - @WestonCollege is a UK #Microsoft Showcase College
So what is the Further Education system?
FE Voices
If you ask this question to your friends and family, you might get â€œ
Time To...
FE Voices
William Penn, an historic American politician, once remarked, â€œTime

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sync powered by GBM
Sync powered by GBM added a new event 9 hours

Introduce Remote Working with Microsoft Teams

This session will look at how to use Showbie as a means of creating remote lessons through the use of classes and assignments. It will demonstrate...

  • Thursday, 02 April 2020 02:00 PM
  • Online
Sync powered by GBM
Sync powered by GBM added a new event 9 hours

WEBINAR -Introduce Distance Learning with iPad and Showbie

This session will look at how to use Showbie as a means of creating remote lessons through the use of classes and assign

  • Thursday, 02 April 2020 10:00 AM
  • Online
SERC
SERC has published a new article: South Eastern Regional College Students find Foundation Degree in Computing offers Perfect fit for them 11 hours 19 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4319)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page