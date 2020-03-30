 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

So what is the Further Education system?

Details
Hits: 375

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Teresa Carroll, the Education and Training Foundation’s National Head of Inclusion

If you ask this question to your friends and family, you might get “it’s when you go to college to train to be a hairdresser” or “my neighbour does a bit of flower arranging at the community centre.

Is that Further Education?

And yes, those answers are right but Further Education (FE) is so much more.

Last year I was talking to a Local Schools Network together with the Careers Enterprise Company (CEC).

We were promoting the importance of high-quality information, advice and guidance to school leavers.

A teacher said to me, “well that’s all well and good but our local college doesn’t offer the courses our young people want.”

It dawned on me that a lot of people just don’t know what FE is and what exciting education and training opportunities the sector has to offer.

This is completely understandable when you start to describe the huge diversity of provider types, including specialist colleges, independent training providers, local authority and community learning to name just a few that are available.

And then add the vast array of different courses and qualifications these different providers offer; you can see the reasons why there isn’t universal understanding of what is meant by ‘FE’. 

So what is the FE sector?

We then set about creating a guide to tackle this issue at the Education and Training Foundation (ETF). As the sector-led, workforce development body for the FE sector our role and focus is to commission and deliver professional learning and development for the sector’s teachers, leaders, trainers and assessors to improve education and training for learners aged 14 and over. We hadn’t previously produced any resources to help potential learners continue their education journey in our sector. But without learners there wouldn’t be the need for the workforce we support.

Our new guide, So what is the FE sector?, funded by the Department for Education and developed with Ofqual, was therefore created to increase knowledge and understanding of the different types of organisations, the range of courses available, together with an outline of the qualifications offered within the sector for:

  • Those who want to carry on or return to learning
  • Family members, friends or carers who want to understand where to start looking to support others in continuing with their education
  • Teachers who want to make sure that their learners really understand the broad range of options in FE available to them
  • Those considering a career in teaching as they might want to join the FE teaching workforce.

Where FE sits in the education landscape

It’s the area that sits between and next to schools and universities that isn’t always thought of or seen initially. In its generally quiet (but increasingly not so) and understated (and sadly sometimes ignored) way, it is changing the lives of people from all parts of the community, young and old, in settled and newly arrived communities. The sector is there offering support so people can achieve their potential and feel good about themselves.

You can go to university through the FE route

It can develop your skills so you can get that job you wanted. It can help you to develop educational and industrial knowledge whilst making friends at the same time and much more. Personally, in my 20s I studied my A levels in classes offered in our local primary schools – an idea from one of our FE college. 

Advertisement

How Universities are Supporting Students During the Coronavirus Pandemic
FE Voices
@Whatuni spoke with Mark Barrow, President of @BangorUniâ€™s Studentsâ
Managing Your State of Mind Under Quarantine
FE Voices
We've reached a historical high with the number of students #HomeLearn
Campuses are closed, but educators are open for learning
FE Voices
5 Lessons from the #VirtualStaffroom In the space of just a few weeks

The youngest person in the class was 18 and the oldest were a couple who were in their late 70s. We used to joke that we were encouraging the primary school kids to learn as when they saw us, they must have thought, “we don’t want to still be coming to school at their age!” 

However, we now understand that people carrying on learning throughout their lives is exactly what our nation’s workforce needs – lifelong learning is a reality.

Today, FE is even more important than it ever has been

With the technological revolution and the recognition of new national and worldwide challenges, for example, climate change, new knowledge and skills for the future are required. We need to provide opportunities and harness the ideas from everyone in society.

The government has recognised the need to increase technical skills within our workforce and the introduction of T Levels in 2020 is one of many welcome initiatives to address this. And where are T Levels nearly all being offered? Why in the FE sector of course.

The difficulty in defining the FE system

This change highlights just how difficult it is to define the FE system as it is subject to constant change. Across the months of writing our guide, there were at least two new qualifications introduced into the system, and change is likely to continue. However, our guide is an excellent starting point for those who want to understand what the FE system is. We’ve had excellent feedback from those working in the sector who themselves hadn’t appreciated how diverse it is. 

We hope this guide helps you to make choices that take you and those you support to where they want to be. At the ETF we will continue to support the FE Sector and its workforce to make sure the outcomes of the learners that come into our sector continue to improve.

Teresa Carroll, the Education and Training Foundation’s National Head of Inclusion

You may also be interested in these articles:

Careers Expertise in a Time of Crisis – Rethink Current Payment by Results (PBR)
FE Voices
Across England, National Careers Service Prime Contractors are facing
Overcoming the difficulties and stress of home schooling whilst juggling working from home
FE Voices
Stressed about structure when home schooling? In the quest to prevent
How Universities are Supporting Students During the Coronavirus Pandemic
FE Voices
@Whatuni spoke with Mark Barrow, President of @BangorUni’s Students
Managing Your State of Mind Under Quarantine
FE Voices
We've reached a historical high with the number of students #HomeLearn
Gavin Williamson has deepest gratitude for the absolutely vital service colleges and further education institutions provide
FE Voices
Over the past week this nation has entered a truly unprecedented phase
Campuses are closed, but educators are open for learning
FE Voices
5 Lessons from the #VirtualStaffroom In the space of just a few weeks
Keeping England Learning - COVID-19 Requests from HOLEX
FE Voices
@HOLEXPolicy have responded to @GillianKeegan's letter of 23 March 202
Association of Colleges writes second letter to Education Secretary calling for clarification during COVID-19 crisis for colleges
FE Voices
David Hughes (@AoCDavidH) letter to @GavinWilliamson during COVID-19 c
Weston College accelerates ‘Virtual College’ ethos to connect students and staff to minimise social isolation
FE Voices
#MyVirtualCollege - @WestonCollege is a UK #Microsoft Showcase College
The greatest challenge of our lives
FE Voices
Two weeks ago, it was business as usual and COVID-19 was just somethin
Time To...
FE Voices
William Penn, an historic American politician, once remarked, “Time
The Role of COVID-19 In Distance Learning & #EdTech
FE Voices
As the #Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to take the world by storm, s

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4308)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page