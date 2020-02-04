Moving to Standards and End Point Assessment: Overcoming the biggest challenges with Richard Marsh, Kaplan Financial

Richard Marsh, Apprenticeship Partnership Director, Kaplan Financial, discusses the biggest challenges for employers and providers moving to Standards and End Point Assessment at NOCN's #EPALive conference.
Richard explores some of the practical things to consider ranging from materials and guidance, as previously with Apprenticeship Frameworks Awarding Organisations provided materials to support this.
Richard explains that no one has 'cracked it yet' and we are all still learning, but he discusses somethings that they have learned and experienced. He explores new operational delivery models, in particular do we need to consider new delivery models, roles and titles from Coaches to Tutors rather than the old Assessor model for Frameworks.
He also discusses the practical things to consider around Apprenticeship quality and timescales to take into account with the End Point Assessment process.
The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.
Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.
FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.