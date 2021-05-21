 
Is the relationship between FE providers and government the right one? #SkillsWorldLive 3.9

Is the relationship between FE providers and government the right one?

In the ninth episode of Series 3 of the #SkillsWorldLive Radio Show, we investigate the relationship between FE providers and the government. Presenter, Tom Bewick, begins the show with a special 1-2-1 interview with Lord Blunkett, 22 years on from his seminal Green Paper, the Learning Age.

In this episode Tom also leads three chat segments with a range of guests, first being Ian Pretty, Chief Executive at Collab Group.

In the second segment Tom interviews the following guests:

  • Sam Parrett, CEO and Group Principal at London South East Education Group
  • Jill Whittaker, Managing Director of HIT Training
  • Simon Bozzoli, Founder and CEO of LND Apprenticeships

In the final chat segment of the show Tom speaks to the Principal and Chief Executive of Oldham College, Alun Francis.

We’ll be taking a two-week break now and will return on Friday 11th June where we will look into whether it’s time to give all adults a universal skills account.

The #SkillsWorldLive Radio Show is aired live every Friday at 10:30am on the Skills World Live Productions website.

You can watch the show in playback on our website or listen to the show via Spreaker, Spotify or iTunes.

