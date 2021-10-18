 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

From Talent Pool to Talent Ocean: Plugging the leaky talent pipeline by building a data workforce with diversity

Details
Hits: 1356
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Simon Walker, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Kubrick

Businesses are striving to become data-driven and harvest the value this approach will bring. Yet, the misconception that transformation is rooted in the technology which facilitate it prevails; technological revolution is ignited by the people who understand it, who can take advantage of the data they hold and turn it into meaningful insights. Without such talent, these organisations will be left behind.

As the pace of technological advancement accelerates, organisations must first contend with the digital skills emergency – a widening chasm between the skills of today’s workforce and those required to harness the power of data and next-generation technology.

The skills crisis is no longer a theorised outcome of rapid change, but a reality which is being monitored and reported on by the likes of Microsoft[1] and the BBC[2]. Accessing cutting-edge technologies whilst overcoming the shortage of the skills required to do so might seem like a catch 22, but we can break the cycle – and gain better solutions – by challenging the status quo of who belongs in our data workforce.

Just 15% of all data scientists are women[3]

The skills gap is bolstered by an alarming gender divide – less than 18% of technology roles are held by women, a figure which has more or less plateaued throughout the last decade[4]. There are some effective short-term tactics for recruitment processes to increase the number of female-identifying applicants, such as word-replacement tools to remove biased language in job descriptions or events designed to target candidate segments. However, the talent pipeline which feeds the technology workforce is leaking at a much earlier stage than career entry.

The technology community operates in an antiquated system which often deems STEM education routes as a prerequisite for a career in data, blocking the path for the majority of female graduates. Despite successful national campaigns to promote female enrolment in STEM subjects, who overtook the number of male entries in A-Level science exams in 2019[5], systemic challenges mean at university-level, only 35% of STEM students identify as female, and they make up just 19% of students currently studying computer science[6]. The organisations which remove the limitations of STEM-only hiring and seek analytical capability with a wider lens will inherently access a much larger talent pool from which to bridge their skills gap, whilst simultaneously improving their gender diversity.

More than a quota

At the breakneck speed of change for both the technological and social landscape, leaders are under extreme pressure to rapidly build their teams whilst addressing a long-neglected gender imbalance. Businesses which are tackling their diversity and inclusion challenges are already reaping the rewards, seeing improved financial performance year on year[7]. But the call for action should be most directed towards data teams, who, without diverse representation, risk producing biased analysis and insight that does not speak to their customer or internal needs. The more inclusive the data function, the better the questions asked of the data and thus answered to achieve more impactful decision-making. Moreover, businesses are becoming accountable for making tangible changes in their teams as public awareness of the systemic issue grows. For example, Caroline Criado Perez’s 2019 book Invisible Women: Exposing Data Bias in a World Designed for Men, which revealed the harm of gender bias from transport design to pharmaceutical testing, became a Sunday Times bestseller.

Recognising the importance of fostering a lifelong learning culture has never been more vital
Exclusive Articles
While continuous learning should long be considered by all organisatio
All Change
Exclusive Articles
So whatâ€™s new? Well, there are lots of new employer-designed apprent
The FE Professionalism War is over: now we win the peaceâ€¦
Exclusive Articles
The extent to which professions and professionalism have always been m

Increasing gender diversity presents another exciting opportunity to improve technology solutions beyond engineering, managing, and analysing data. By expanding the talent pipeline to include graduates from non-STEM backgrounds, leaders can gain access to a whole range of complementary skills, like problem-solving and communication. Such skills not only bring a fresh approach to data challenges but ensure the products developed meet commercial need, are well-integrated into the wider business, and deliver value, rather than alienate or confuse their non-technical users outside the data team. It is these strong communicators who are your data champions, possessing the power to influence and even teach data literacy to fellow colleagues, creating the enterprise-wide engagement with data that an organisation needs to classify themselves as truly “data-driven”.

A pipeline to supply an ocean  

Revolutionising the entry criteria into the data industry is just the start. Businesses are at a watershed moment where resiliency is intrinsically linked to their ability to thrive, yet with key skills missing from the workforce, the speed and trajectory of their journey to digitise and adapt is thrown into question. In fact, recent Alteryx commissioned YouGov research found that fewer than a quarter of the UK’s data workers have the necessary skills to help them get there with advanced analytics. 79% of UK data professionals rated their skills as above average, but only 33% felt they were capable of completing the most basic data tasks and just 29% could use data to deliver any business value.

Given the ever-evolving nature of technology, leaders must not fall into the trap of simply investing in the latest tools but drive upskilling programmes to help their teams recognise that self-improvement is a career-long priority, with access to certification opportunities. And though transformation is propelled by a cultural shift to embrace change, the right technology can make the transition a whole lot easier. Choosing self-service data analytics tools with preconfigured workflows allow any employee to safely and accurately explore their organisation’s data.

Most concerningly, looking beyond the talent pipeline and into the workforce at large, the gender divide only widens - just 15% of technology leadership positions are held by women[8]. If organisations are committed to creating a more balanced and effective data function, they must actively combat the lag between increasing female representation at entry level and their progression to senior roles and implement development initiatives to support their female data champions on the path to leadership. Cultivating an inclusive environment to build confidence and drive success has never been more important: of the 79% of professionals which believed their data skills were “above average” in Alteryx’s research, only 28% of these respondents were female.

Simon Walker, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Kubrick

References:

[1] Microsoft launches initiative to help 25 million people worldwide acquire the digital skills needed in a Covid-19 economy

[2] DISCONNECTED – THE IMPENDING DIGITAL SKILLS DISASTER

[3] What’s Keeping Women Out of Data Science?

[4] Workforce statistics September 2020

[5] Education Secretary wishes pupils and teachers good luck for A Level Results 2019

[6] Percentage of women in stem - statistics

[7] Diversity wins - how inclusion matters

[8] Workforce statistics September 2020

You may also be interested in these articles:

Recognising the importance of fostering a lifelong learning culture has never been more vital
Exclusive Articles
While continuous learning should long be considered by all organisatio
All Change
Exclusive Articles
So what’s new? Well, there are lots of new employer-designed apprent
The FE Professionalism War is over: now we win the peace…
Exclusive Articles
The extent to which professions and professionalism have always been m
Learnings from the Conservative Party Conference 2021
Exclusive Articles
The Conservative Party Conference (#CPC21) took place in Manchester fr
The PM’s vision for a high skilled economy needs investment and ideas, not bluster
Exclusive Articles
It was with raised eyebrows that I heard the Prime Minister’s (@Bori
For two decades female programmers dominated the coding scene
Exclusive Articles
#EdTech and closing the coding gender gap A default assumption about t
Let’s stop being so quick to axe funding when colleges falter
Exclusive Articles
Never mind the quality My grandparents loved the late 1960s comedy “
World Mental Health Day: How organisations can support better mental health
Exclusive Articles
According to the latest research by Edays, 41% of the workforce feel t
The latest jobs data is out, and hiring isn’t getting any easier
Exclusive Articles
The latest KPMG and REC, UK Report on Jobs was published yesterday, 8t
Upskilling and reskilling for the future of work
Exclusive Articles
As proliferating technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Vi
Creativity, diversity, and inclusivity: changing the way we think about STEM careers
Exclusive Articles
STEM education is an investment into the future. The current state of
How Has The Work Tech Landscape Changed Forever?
Exclusive Articles
Though the way we work today is a huge departure from what we would ha

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Kirklees College
Kirklees College has published a new article: Kirklees College officially opens the Pioneer Higher Skills Centre 7 hours 46 minutes ago
Westminster Forum Projects (WFP)
Westminster Forum Projects (WFP) added a new event 7 hours

Next steps for SEND provision in England - the SEND...

This conference will be an opportunity to discuss the future for SEND provision in England, following the expected publication of the Government’s...

  • Tuesday, 29 March 2022 09:00 AM
  • Online
Tina Morris
Tina Morris has published a new article: Top Digital Solutions to Help Graduates Get Hired 8 hours 7 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6188)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page