 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Using technology to create a blended learning environment for the future

Details
Hits: 1392

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Crowd

 For schools and further education establishments, the past eighteen months have been both turbulent and unprecedented, dominated by lockdown restrictions, distanced learning and bubbles. However, while the Covid-19 pandemic has by no means disappeared, there seems to be hope on the horizon for a return to some sense of normality in the coming academic year.

Since restrictions on in-person teaching were lifted on 19th July, higher education institutions have been busy making important plans for September, including how to manage a safe return to face-to-face learning. Many are also considering how the innovative technologies that have proven vital in the past year-and-a-half will continue to play a role in education as we move into a new normal.

So, what are the education technologies that will ensure learning continues to be effective and inclusive, no matter what the future has in store?

Connected solutions for a collaborative environment

Having spent over a year of their studies isolated and learning virtually from their bedrooms, many students are desperate to head back to seminar rooms and lecture theatres for some traditional face-to-face learning. At the same time, many are still sceptical or nervous about returning to campus so soon, especially those who have not yet experienced a full term of in-person learning.

 

Creating ‘blended’ learning experiences to accommodate the needs of both groups is no mean feat but this is a challenge that technology can help to overcome. 

Our research reveals that 58% of students cannot read all of the content on a traditional 70-inch flat panel, interactive projectors can transform the learning experience into something much more engaging and enjoyable.

With the ability to project content onto a screen of up to 100 inches, interactive projectors can provide all students with an equal experience and encourage active participation, no matter the size of the learning space – or even if they are logging in from home.

Wireless presentation systems, like Epson’s Let’s Share system – a simple tool that allows you to share up to 4 devices on a large display - are a great add-on to interactive projectors too, enhancing collaboration and making wireless content sharing easier than ever. Solutions like these are perfect for sharing information with seminar rooms or giving group presentations, making the process as seamless as possible.

Seeing is believing

In a future where blended learning is set to become a reality, teachers will want to create a more visually engaging experience that works for pupils who are in the classroom and those who are joining remotely.

The Class of 2021: A Job Search Unlike Any Before
Exclusive Articles
After more than a year of disruption and remote learning, traditional,
The big opportunity for FE; making tech work for small businesses
Exclusive Articles
I distinctly remember purchasing my first cloud-based system. I was ru
It's time for an assessment system that more fairly reflects what our students and society need
Exclusive Articles
The debate about equitable reliable assessment in schools and colleges

The use of smart glasses in classrooms would allow students to learn in a truly immersive virtual environment – no matter where they’re based or what the changing rules and Covid-19 situation looks like. For example, new students could be given a virtual tour of the school they will be joining in September to help ease their first day jitters or teachers could host a biology lesson where the human body is being explained using AR – making every pupil feel included and engaged.

Visualisers or document cameras also offer an ideal opportunity to learn in new and more collaborative ways. These devices allow users to share a projected live view of 3D objects, meaning large groups of people, both in and outside of a room can share a detailed, close-up view of an item without crowding around it or having to pass the object between them. This would mean that everyone could both see and annotate the content, as well as share ideas, collaborating and interacting throughout the process.

Ensuring students and teachers are armed with the right technology means that the focus can be on learning in a collaborative and engaging experience, whether in the classroom, at home or a blend of both.

Connected, collaborative and interactive learning

While nobody knows what the future will look like, education institutions are taking gradual steps back to a revised version of ‘normal’. With September and a new term around the corner, it’s vital that we help children make up for lost time without any further setbacks. This includes ensuring that all children, whether in the room or learning remotely, can see content and have equal opportunity to learn. No student will perform well if they feel excluded from key lessons or if they fail to have the correct information because they can’t see it.

As teachers and students adapt to new education models, connected, collaborative learning is more important than ever. Technologies such as interactive projectors and document cameras can work together to create engaging learning environments that meet the new needs of today’s students and help ease the pressures facing educators.

These technologies can act as a bridge that connects students and teachers, while setting the stage for a successful, albeit different, school year.

Simone Martorina, Video Projection Business Manager, Epson UK

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Class of 2021: A Job Search Unlike Any Before
Exclusive Articles
After more than a year of disruption and remote learning, traditional,
The big opportunity for FE; making tech work for small businesses
Exclusive Articles
I distinctly remember purchasing my first cloud-based system. I was ru
It's time for an assessment system that more fairly reflects what our students and society need
Exclusive Articles
The debate about equitable reliable assessment in schools and colleges
How endorsing a “changemaker” mentality can help young people shine as they enter the world of work
Exclusive Articles
When 800,000 graduates and school leavers prepare to enter the job mar
A-level results reveal entrenched and deepening inequality in our education system
Exclusive Articles
A-level results day is a day of high tension for students up and down
#ResultsDay - Celebrating Real Success
Exclusive Articles
The students getting their results this week deserve a huge amount of
Careers support for young people: second coming – exam results and beyond
Exclusive Articles
In the aftermath of Covid-19, today's young people face an uncertain f
The implications of the COVID-19 pandemic for vocational education and training: Lessons learnt from OECD countries
Exclusive Articles
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted education, like most aspects of ou
Apprenticeship funding rules are still proving a challenge, but why?
Exclusive Articles
There’s a lot to learn from funding assurance reviews, and the examp
What does the future hold for University Students in 2021?
Exclusive Articles
#ALevelResultsDay: Back to the future... What's next for university st
Making science education fit for the future
Exclusive Articles
The study of science enables a better understanding of the world aroun
From necessity to choice: how higher education can support teachers in hybrid learning
Exclusive Articles
The last academic year was probably one that some students would hope

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 12 hours 41 minutes ago

RT @hub_resource: #StudentmentalHealth https://t.co/bnhPYgIuRi
View Original Tweet

Bradford College
Bradford College has published a new article: Delight as Class of 2021 pick up results 18 hours 14 minutes ago
James Patefield
James Patefield has published a new article: We can't rebuild the economy without retraining and sustainability 18 hours 27 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5976)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page