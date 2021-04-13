 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

We no longer need to wheel tea trolleys in short skirts – but there’s still a long way to go

Details
Hits: 1058

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Megan Clarken, CEO at Criteo

The 1980s doesn’t seem so long ago. But for women in the workplace, it was a different world.

When I started my first job, writing cheques in an accounts payable office, it was abundantly clear that equality was not top of the agenda. Regardless of the number of male clerks in the office, it was the exclusive job of women to wheel the tea trolley to serve the executives. Oh, and if you were walking down the “Golden Mile” where the board members worked, by rule you had to wear a skirt.

In most businesses in the 2020s, I hope that such flagrant discrimination would be quickly – and comprehensively – challenged. But although the problems facing women aren’t as clear cut today, I still see them. This matters to me all the more in the advertising sector, where our content must reflect the customers – and audiences – that we serve.

It’s up to all of us, as individuals and leaders, to stand up against the microaggressions holding back women today.

Challenging the everyday dynamic

I’ve worked in many roles in advertising and technology, and on my journey to CEO, I’ve seen lots of change. Nonetheless, everyday behaviours and assumptions are still preventing women from progressing in their careers. Women are overlooked for roles, talked over and forced to take a back seat in meetings where they are the subject matter expert in the room.

Today, many issues are the result of unconscious, rather than deliberate, bias. But this can have a serious, harmful impact on women’s progression. Research has shown, for example, that when female scientists applied to use the Hubble Space Telescope, their likelihood of acceptance almost doubled if their application was anonymised to hide their gender.

Unconscious bias is a human tendency and something that acts on us all – and certainly not only men – in different ways. But that means that complacency is not an option. This is especially important in advertising. In our workplace, a lack of equality directly translates into the work that we produce for our clients.

In any company, if we’re going to connect with our customers, we have to reflect them. It’s not only the right thing to do, but essential for success. As individuals – and as leaders especially – we have to proactively challenge and change behaviour, to create a more equal working environment.

Net-Zero â€“ A golden ticket for Youth Employment?
Featured Article
#GreenSkillsWeek - Shining a spotlight on the green economy and openin
Five questions that the FE White paper struggles to answer
Featured Article
When the Skills for Jobs white paper finally arrived in January this y
Going paperless â€“ helping the education sectorâ€™s 'engine room staff' in 2021 and beyond
Featured Article
As schools and colleges across the country have returned to the physi

Becoming comfortable with challenge

If we’re to challenge the norm and champion gender equality, we must take positive action at every level of the business. As organisations, what you say matters and it’s important to make an active commitment to change. For example, at Criteo we have a gender equality agreement to build awareness of the importance of this issue for every member of staff.

We recently took the positive step to appoint Rachel Scheel as our first Senior Vice President of Global Diversity and Inclusion. Rachel will lead our dedicated pay parity action plan, underlining the ongoing commitment to champion an inclusive and diverse workplace for all of our talent.

Part of her role will include championing and creating better representation across teams, from HR and IT to creative and advertising. It’s much more than setting targets though – a DE&I mindset that runs through and shapes the makeup of the organisation is essential.

Under Rachel’s guidance, we’ll be working with our leadership teams, marketing, communications, internal branding and HR to create a global DE&I vision and strategy. This foundation will enable us to measure success, communicate our vision internally and externally, and deliver a strategy for current employees and future talent. What’s more, I’ll be specifically reviewing our end-to-end talent hiring practices to ensure they align with our DE&I practices.

But it’s also about using data to really understand the nuances of the issue. For instance, studies show that women are frequently held to a higher standard than men. Understanding these issues with internal and external data – together with a mindset shift in culture – will allow us to take targeted action.

But what I would also say to everyone – no matter your position – is that it’s up to each individual to take responsibility for your own behaviours and proactively create change. Be honest with yourself first and foremost and consider if you truly allow women to have the same opportunity as men.

We can all act on autopilot, on the basis of assumptions or bias. Try to make it something you notice, question and challenge, whether within yourself or others. The more we can feel comfortable to challenge one another, the more we can create change. And receive feedback from others gratefully: remember, otherwise you’d never know.

And if you’re on the receiving end of difficult behaviours? Never feel that you have to be silent. Sit up straighter, be clear and confident in what you have to say and don’t let yourself be talked over. If the challenges continue, talk to your colleagues, manager and network. You have an absolutely equal right to be heard.

Nothing would change without challenge

The theme of the most recent International Women’s Day, choose to challenge, has sparked many productive conversations about the barriers facing women. But it’s not enough to talk about gender equality one day a year; far too many people face barriers every day.

In the years ahead, I hope to see a workplace that’s even more inclusive: where people of every gender, background, sexuality and race are well-represented and can achieve whatever they want to. But it’s up to us all to proactively facilitate that journey. Remember, nothing would change if we didn’t choose to challenge.

Megan Clarken, CEO at Criteo

You may also be interested in these articles:

Net-Zero – A golden ticket for Youth Employment?
Featured Article
#GreenSkillsWeek - Shining a spotlight on the green economy and openin
Five questions that the FE White paper struggles to answer
Featured Article
When the Skills for Jobs white paper finally arrived in January this y
Going paperless – helping the education sector’s 'engine room staff' in 2021 and beyond
Featured Article
As schools and colleges across the country have returned to the physi
What role does data analytics play within the education sector?
Featured Article
There’s been a lot of change in the education sector over the last 1
Unfinished business: business support services and further education
Featured Article
Government’s recent white paper, Skills for jobs: lifelong learning
Learning lessons and leveraging new technologies to break down barriers in education
Featured Article
In March last year when the country went into lockdown, I don’t thin
Employers in the driving seat: Wrong turn for Apprenticeships?
Featured Article
The attitude and engagement of employers towards both on- and off-the-
Into work and onto skills training - the still unattained holy grail for many young people
Featured Article
The government has made a sizeable investment to underpin the Prime Mi
Regulating the awarding of VTQs in 2021
Featured Article
The last year has seen unprecedented disruption to teaching and learni
Skills for Green Jobs: a vocational outlook on ecological learning in the arts
Featured Article
#GreenSkillsWeek2021 - Way back before the world changed and we all st
Shrinking the digital divide in education
Featured Article
With school doors finally open again after another national lockdown,
Lessons from the pandemic: how technology can help address student learning gaps and pave the way for more resilient education
Featured Article
Over the last year, it has become apparent that to ensure educational

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5577)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page