 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

WorldSkills UK’s actions to help improve racial inclusion in FE

Details
Hits: 730

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann OBE, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK

The Black Further Education Leadership Group (@FeLeadership) is right: we have to take shared responsibility to address racial inequality across the sector because without doing so, we cannot truly create a ‘world-leading technical education sector’.

At WorldSkills UK, ambitions for an inclusive and world-class skills system are at the core of our work with our partners across industry, education and governments to raise standards in apprenticeships and technical education so more young people, irrespective of their background, get the best start in work and life. 

However, as we have acknowledged, we have failed over recent years, despite a range of initiatives, to live up to our ambitions to be as inclusive as possible in our work.  We were determined to fix this, which is why in 2019 we commissioned The Social Innovation Partnership to undertake an independent, year-long, wide-ranging, deep-dive analysis into our work, engaging 700 stakeholders.

Our advisory panel for the research comprised a range of inclusion and FE experts, including Lord Victor Abedowale, John Amaechi, Rajinder Mann and Stella Mbubaegbu.

We published the findings of this diagnostic research in March this year: Championing difference for a better workforce.

The results of the research made for uncomfortable reading across a range of areas and it clearly spelled out that we were not doing enough to support young black people’s development. While this wasn’t a surprise, because we can clearly see their relative absence in our competitions programmes, it had the necessary galvanising effect on the organisation to focus and allocate resources to address the series of challenges identified.

So, we are focusing right now on three key areas:

1. Enhancing the use of data

Firstly, we are enhancing use of data to improve analysis and decision-making for better inclusive outcomes. Our most recent data, which was collated between March and May this year, show that young black people make up 2.7% of the total number of young people who registered to take part in our programme, they come mostly from London and the North West of England from two colleges in particular - Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College and LTE Group. This level of data is helping us to take a more informed view on what best practice looks like so we can learn from it and share it and set targets to increase access to our work for more young back people across the country.

Advertisement

Britain is on its way to experiencing an unemployment crisis
Featured Article
Workers in labour-intensive and lower-paid sectors will be hardest hit
Fallout from GCSE results: How are we engaging black and minority students?
Featured Article
In a follow up to my article on â€˜Is there a future for teaching blac
The A-level fiasco is an assault on social mobility. Hereâ€™s how to fix it
Featured Article
â€œIs this the biggest education f***-up ever?â€ asked TES editor Ann

We have integrated inclusion criteria into our new Centre of Excellence, which is being run in partnership with NCFE.  In September we will be announcing the colleges which have been selected to take part in the first year, and we made BAME student population a key requirement for the selection process, as we work to help mainstream world-class standards in training and assessment to help 40,000 young people, from all backgrounds, achieve higher standards and boost their potential.    

We are also working with colleges and community groups to better understand how to deliver a positive action programme that addresses the barriers to participation in our work.  We are finalising a good practice guide and developing resources to support our network and seeking more diversity in recruiting new judges, coaches and training managers, recognising that these are important professional role models for the young people we develop.

2. Increasing the visibility of peer role models

Secondly, we are increasing the visibility of peer role models to inspire confidence and send explicit signals about being inclusive. It was Raisa, a Mechatronics Maintenance Apprentice at Jaguar Land Rover and winner of our Rising Star category in our Diversity and Inclusion Awards, sponsored by Coca-Cola European Partners, who said to me ‘you can’t be, what you can’t see’. 

That in a nutshell is why role modelling is so important. So, we are sharing more of the career success stories of our alumni network role models and we have set a target of having a fifth of all images we use in our marketing and social media to be of young people from diverse backgrounds.

Our network includes black young adults who achieved world-class excellence standards representing the UK in the skills olympics.

 

Elizabeth Forkuoh is now Assistant Restaurant Manager at Gleneagles

Elizabeth Forkuoh 750x570

Elijah Sumner, a former auto technician apprentice, now runs his own company in Cardiff

Elijah Sumner 750x570

Isaac George is currently in training in IT networks to vie for a place on Team UK for WorldSkills Shanghai 2021.

3. Practising what we preach

And, thirdly, as an employer, we should be practising what we preach. We conducted an extensive review of our internal diversity and inclusion policies and practices, while conducting the diagnostic research into our competitions programmes.

The results of our most recent staff diversity survey, conducted last month, says that over 90% of our staff believe we are an inclusive workplace and they feel they belong. But, of course, there are areas for improvement, particularly in the area of leadership and developing future leaders.

Just over 10% of our workforce is black and we currently have no black colleagues in management or leadership positions. As an employer, we are reviewing practices on recruitment, retention and development, particularly for black colleagues.

So, lots to do. And I firmly believe that all this work is about raising the bar and widening the gate - because leveraging the benefits of higher standards in technical education for young black people, boosting meritocracy and achieving inclusion are not mutually exclusive.

And our work as a skills development organisation and as an employer go hand in hand: taking a holistic approach is vital, because we need to be the change we want to see.

Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann OBE, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK

You may also be interested in these articles:

Britain is on its way to experiencing an unemployment crisis
Featured Article
Workers in labour-intensive and lower-paid sectors will be hardest hit
Fallout from GCSE results: How are we engaging black and minority students?
Featured Article
In a follow up to my article on ‘Is there a future for teaching blac
The A-level fiasco is an assault on social mobility. Here’s how to fix it
Featured Article
“Is this the biggest education f***-up ever?” asked TES editor Ann
How we can put new money for nursing degree apprentices to work
Featured Article
£172 million new funding to double nursing #apprentices Money talks,
It is unacceptable for young people to pay the price of a global pandemic
Featured Article
#ResultsDay 2020 - A fog of uncertainty has created a new peak of ange
Why universities must see digital learning technologies as a core strategic investment
Featured Article
The controversy surrounding the grading of this year’s A-level resul
A call for ethics in the curriculum
Featured Article
The ethical implications of #AI Silvia (co-author) is far more sophist
It is time to reboot apprenticeships
Featured Article
Cushioned by the security of paid employment, the chance to build new
Seeing the Employment and Skills System for the (still falling) trees
Featured Article
While it’s not good to mix metaphors, amidst our challenges with Co
Will A First Class Education Spell The Demise of The Desmond?
Featured Article
The FluffA very good friend of mine, Jeremy, who is responsible for th
EQA - The hard work starts now
Featured Article
Since the outset of the #ApprenticeshipReforms, @AELPUK has pushed har
Teaching digital skills to young people is vital for future economic growth
Featured Article
As #ALevelResults are revealed, it’s vital that we teach digital ski

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4852)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page