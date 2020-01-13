 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

World’s first University Chair in Further Education speaks to Tom Bewick for #SkillsWorld

Details
Hits: 475

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Professor Martin Doel OBE CBE of University College London

 On #SkillsWorld this week, Tom Bewick speaks to Professor Martin Doel OBE CBE of University College London.

Many listeners will be familiar with Martin’s work when he was chief executive of the Association of Colleges — a role he held between 2008 and 2015.

Tom caught up with Martin before he gave a major keynote speech to the Federation of Awarding Bodies annual conference in October 2019.

During the podcast interview, Professor Doel confides:

“There were times at the AOC when it felt like we were there to make the world less worse…. It was at the time of the worst financial entrenchment in our nation’s [peacetime] history, since the mid-1930s. Despite this, by the time I walked away from it in 2015, the Spending Review had help stabilise the sector, albeit at a funding level that is too low."

Looking ahead to the challenges of FE and technical education, he says:

“We ensured a focus on technical and professional education that had not been in the system hitherto…. There will be more money and attention on FE in the future…. [But] there will need to be a more interventionist approach to skills development because of external factors like Brexit, and the shift from fixed assets in the economy to more intangible assets…. In a post-market economy in FE, you do need to liberate both innovation and enterprise at the delivery level.”

Subscribe to the #SkillsWorld podcast series or visit the #SkillsWorld Newsroom on FE News to keep up to date with Tom's latest quest into the Skills World.

Advertisement

Qualifications reform in Northern Ireland â€” What next?
SkillsWorld
In the latest episode of #SkillsWorld, Tom Bewick, visits Northern Ire
AWARDING BODIES NEED TO ADOPT BETTER PREVENTION TECHNIQUES â€” INDEPENDENT MALPRACTICE COMMISSION
SkillsWorld
In this episode of #SkillsWorld, Tom Bewick caught up with Sir John Du
Former education secretary states current reforms in technical education â€˜living miles in the past' #SkillsWorld
SkillsWorld
In an exclusive interview with #SkillsWorld the podcast, Charles Clark

You may also be interested in these articles:

Qualifications reform in Northern Ireland — What next?
SkillsWorld
In the latest episode of #SkillsWorld, Tom Bewick, visits Northern Ire
AWARDING BODIES NEED TO ADOPT BETTER PREVENTION TECHNIQUES — INDEPENDENT MALPRACTICE COMMISSION
SkillsWorld
In this episode of #SkillsWorld, Tom Bewick caught up with Sir John Du
Former education secretary states current reforms in technical education ‘living miles in the past' #SkillsWorld
SkillsWorld
In an exclusive interview with #SkillsWorld the podcast, Charles Clark
Two-thirds of Young Swiss Enrol to Apprenticeships: #SkillsWorld Learning From International Gold Standards With Professor Barbara Stalder
SkillsWorld
Hello and welcome to #SkillsWorld the Podcast. I'm back in Germany aga
March of the Robots, Dual Apprenticeship System and Flexibility: Prof. Felix Rauner and Richard Marsh talk to Tom for #SkillsWorld Germany
SkillsWorld
Tom Bewick: Hello and welcome to skill as well the podcast I'm on loca
FE Funding, Brexit and Social Mobility: Claire Fox, Academy of Ideas, talks to Tom for #SkillsWorld
SkillsWorld
This week Tom talks to Claire Fox, Director of Academy of Ideas, and r
#SkillsWorld
SkillsWorld
Subscribe to the #SkillsWorld podcast series or visit the #SkillsWorld
Energy, Enthusiasm, Willingness to Learn, Ability to receive Feedback & Propensity to take Action #EEWAP: Tom talks to LDN Apprenticeships for #SkillsWorld
SkillsWorld
This week for Skills World, listen to Tom reporting from the frontlin
USA Apprenticeships #SkillsWorld Special
SkillsWorld
The United States is in the process of massively expanding its apprent
Tom Speaks To David Hughes about College Consensus, Effective Lobbying and T Levels for #SkillsWorld
SkillsWorld
This week for Skills World, Tom Bewick is joined by David Hughes, Chie
Employers Want More Flexible Levy: Tom Speaks To Kirstie Donnelly For #SkillsWorld
SkillsWorld
Tom Bewick: [00:00:23] Hello and welcome to Skills World the podcast.I
Quality Assurance System For #Apprenticeships Should Be Handed Over To Ofqual Says Halfon On #SkillsWorld
SkillsWorld
The chair of the Education Select Committee, Robert Halfon MP, has tol

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: COLEG CAMBRIA launches scheme to train future North Wales PCSOs 2 hours 49 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 2 days ago

Developing Life Skills and Mental Toughness and why that...

Overview Published research and case studies from around the world show that Mental Toughness is a major factor in: Performance – explaining up to...

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page